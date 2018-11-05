PIAA girls soccer matchups finalized

By: Michael Love

Sunday, November 4, 2018 | 10:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, South Park's Nicole Clydesdale battles Hopewell's Marlee Mancini for the ball during the WPIAL Class AA girls soccer championship game Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Highmark Stadium.

The WPIAL girls soccer champions and other state qualifiers from the WPIAL have been determined, and those teams are set for what they hope are successful journeys in the PIAA playoffs that begin Tuesday at sites all throughout the state.

Sixteen teams are ready for first-round matchups in each of the four classifications. The state-title matches are Nov. 16 and 17 at HersheyPark Stadium in Hershey.

Here are the opening matchups involving WPIAL teams.

Class AAAA

10-1 McDowell vs. 7-2 Peters Township, 3:30 p.m., Dollinger Field, Erie

7-1 Seneca Valley vs. 3-2 Central Dauphin, 7 p.m. Hempfield Area High School, Greensburg

Class AAA

3-1 Manheim Central vs. 7-2 Mars, 5 p.m., Cedar Crest High School

10-1 Hickory vs. 7-3 Hampton, 6 p.m., Slippery Rock High School

7-1 Oakland Catholic vs. 6-1 Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m., Norwin High School

Class AA

7-1 South Park vs. 5-2 Somerset, 5 p.m., Moon Area High School

5-1 Bedford vs. 7-2 Hopewell, 6 p.m., Windber Area High School

10-1 Mercyhurst Prep vs. 7-3 Avonworth, 5:30 p.m., Fairview High School

Class A

7-1 Freedom vs. 5-2 Rockwood, 5 p.m., Mars High School

5-1 Windber vs. 7-3 Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m., Somerset Area High School

9-1 Brockway vs. 7-2 Bentworth, 5 p.m., DuBois Area High School

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

