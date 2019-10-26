PIAA girls tennis roundup: Fox Chapel, Knoch, Sewickley Academy advance to semifinals

Friday, October 25, 2019 | 9:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Charlotte James returns a volley during her WPIAL Class AAA championship match against Baldwin’s Bethany Yauch Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Shady Side Academy.

The Fox Chapel girls tennis team remained alive for a PIAA championship Friday with a 3-2 victory over District 1 champion Unionville at Hershey Racquet Club.

The Foxes (16-2) advance to Saturday’s semifinals and will face District 3 champion Manheim Township at 9:30 a.m. They are the only WPIAL team left in the Class AAA bracket as WPIAL champion Peters Township fell to District 1 Radnor on Friday.

Fox Chapel claimed victory with wins in all three singles matches. Charlotte James and Carissa Shepard won in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and Catherine Petrovich rallied after losing the first set of her match to post a win at No. 3 singles.

Manheim Township 4, Upper St. Clair 1 — Upper St. Clair’s second doubles team of Leah Lund and Hope Krawczyk won 6-3, 6-2, but the Panthers fell short in the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals.

Radnor 3, Peters Township 0 — WPIAL champion Peters Township lost matches at first and third singles and second doubles and fell to District 1’s Radnor in the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals.

Sewickley Academy 3, Hamburg 1 — Evelyn Safar, Simran Bedi and Christina Walton swept the singles matches in straight sets to lift Sewickley Academy to a PIAA Class AA quarterfinal victory.

The WPIAL champion Panthers will take on District 1 champion Lower Moreland in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Knoch 3, Moravian Academy 2 — Laura Greb, Brooke Bauer and Ally Bauer swept singles matches in straight sets to lead Knoch to victory in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals.

The Knights will race the winner of St. Marys and Lancaster Catholic in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

