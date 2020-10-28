PIAA gives teams home-field advantage in state playoffs

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 5:22 PM

Some WPIAL teams will have a home-field advantage in the state playoffs.

The PIAA board decided Wednesday to forgo traditional neutral sites and let teams at the top of the bracket host state playoff games, a move prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Finding neutral sites willing to host became more complicated under covid-19 conditions, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said, noting this decision also reduces travel for one team and saves the PIAA money, since it won’t need to pay a rental fee.

“A neutral site says: ‘Wait a minute. We’re letting two strange schools come on our campus and we have no control over them?’” Lombardi said. “’We don’t want to do that.’”

So, starting this fall, the team listed higher on the PIAA bracket is the home team and can play on its own campus, assuming that school has the adequate facilities to host. In years past, state playoff games were played at neutral sites.

Now, those home teams can play their state playoff game on their own field or court, pending approval from its local PIAA district, such as the WPIAL.

If a WPIAL team can’t host, the WPIAL would be responsible for finding an alternate site.

The rule change applies only for schools on the same side of the state. If a matchup involves one team from the east against another from the west, the PIAA will find a neutral site in the middle, Lombardi said.

The new policy applies to all rounds except the championships.

The PIAA board met online Wednesday.

Among its other actions, the board approved Covid-19 Return to Competitions guidelines for winter sports. Lombardi said he remains “cautiously optimistic” that winter sports will start next month as scheduled.

