PIAA golf, WPIAL girls soccer and girls volleyball brackets on Monday

Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 9:03 PM

Time for another dose of WPIAL bracketology as the district girls volleyball postseason is set to begin.

There are 64 teams competing for four WPIAL championships.

All four defending champs are back in the postseason. North Allegheny in Class AAAA, Knoch in AAA and Bishop Canevin in A are going for a third straight WPIAL crown. North Catholic tries to repeat in Class AA.

Preliminary-round matches in AA and A will be Tuesday with first-round matches expected for Thursday.

You can find out the breakdown of the brackets by clicking on the WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at noon on Monday here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

WPIAL girls soccer opening round

The first round of the girls soccer playoffs takes place Monday with 26 playoff matches.

Five Class AAAA and seven Class AAA teams will host postseason matches. Home for Round 1 are Upper St. Clair, Penn-Trafford, Moon, Seneca Valley, Butler, Mars, Montour, Plum, Hampton, Belle Vernon, West Allegheny and Kiski Area.

The openers for the three of the four defending champs are:

• Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley in AAAA at 8 p.m.

• South Fayette vs. Oakland Catholic at Peters Township at 8 p.m.

• Ellis School vs. Freedom at Moon at 6 p.m.

• South Park has a first-round bye in AA.

You can watch or listen to 10 opening-round matches on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

State links

Monday is the first of two days of the 2019 PIAA golf championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Eight WPIAL girls and 18 district boys will tee off for state gold in either Class AAA or AA.

The state finals are a 36-hole event with the final 18 holes slated for Tuesday.

Four WPIAL teams are also in the hunt for state gold.

Fox Chapel boys in Class AAA, Sewickley Academy boys in AA, Upper St. Clair girls in AAA and Greensburg Central Catholic girls in AA will represent the WPIAL in the PIAA team championships.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Canon-McMillan, Ellis School, Fox Chapel, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Oakland Catholic, Seneca Valley, Sewickley Academy, South Fayette, South Park, Upper St. Clair