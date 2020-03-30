PIAA keeps winter championships, spring sports on hold

By:

Monday, March 30, 2020 | 1:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Charles Kreinbucher shoots against Upper St. Clair’s Andrew Casey (right) and David Pantelis during their PIAA Class 6A second round state playoff game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UPMC Events Center in Moon.

The PIAA kept the fate of unfinished winter championships and the start of spring sports on hold Monday while awaiting further action from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education.

During the board of directors meeting, there was no further clarity on winter and spring sports in the wake of the coronavirus. The PIAA previously extended suspension of winter championship and spring sports until at least April 6 in keeping with Wolf’s directive to close Pennsylvania schools until at least that date. Spring sports were scheduled to start March 20.

After the PIAA meeting, Wolf extended the closure of schools and businesses indefinitely.

“Our approach, as we have had with just about everything, (is) we will follow the edict of the governor and the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz told board members.

“As information becomes available, we’ll make a decision based on that.”

Some events were held in Class AAA swimming before the PIAA announced March 12 a two-week suspension of basketball and Class AA swimming championships.

Mertz said the PIAA will mail Class AAA swimming medals to school principals for distribution.

“We’ll get that out once we get a chance to get back in the office,” she said.