PIAA quarterfinal matchups set for 11 WPIAL softball teams
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 12:59 PM
The three biggest classifications produced perfection for WPIAL teams in the opening round of the 2023 PIAA softball playoffs.
The three lower classes, not so much.
WPIAL softball teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A were a combined 7-0 on Monday in the first round of the state playoffs.
It was a different story in 3A, 2A and A as District 7 teams went a combined 4-6.
Recently crowned WPIAL softball champions were also perfect in Round 1 of the PIAA postseason as Hempfield in 6A, Trinity in 5A, Belle Vernon in 4A, Avonworth in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and Union in A were all impressive winners by a combined score of 58-11.
The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.
Here’s a list of quarterfinals games from the western side of the bracket:
PIAA softball playoffs
Thursday’s games
Class 6A
Hempfield (19-3) vs. Downingtown East (22-3) at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Haverford (21-5) vs. Cumberland Valley (18-5) at Twin Valley, noon
Class 5A
Trinity (20-2) vs. Shaler (20-1) at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong (20-2) vs. West Chester-Rustin (17-8) at Messiah University, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Belle Vernon (19-4) vs. Elizabeth Forward (19-1) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.
Montour (16-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (13-8) at Messiah University, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Juniata (23-3) vs. Avonworth (22-1) at St. Francis University in Loretto, 4 p.m.
Jamestown (21-2) vs. Chestnut Ridge (17-3) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Sharpsville (19-3) vs. Neshannock (21-0) at Westminster College at 4 p.m.
Cranberry (14-7) vs. Everett (23-0) at Heindl Field in DuBois, 3 p.m.
Class A
Claysburg-Kimmel (21-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (15-6) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.
West Branch (20-4) vs. Union (18-3) at Heindl Field in DuBois, 1 p.m.
