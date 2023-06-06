PIAA quarterfinal matchups set for 11 WPIAL softball teams

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 12:59 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon starting pitcher Olivia Kolowitz throws against Trinity during PIAA first round softball Class 4A playoff action Monday, June 5, 2023, at Robert D. Kalp field at Hempfield Area High School.

The three biggest classifications produced perfection for WPIAL teams in the opening round of the 2023 PIAA softball playoffs.

The three lower classes, not so much.

WPIAL softball teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A were a combined 7-0 on Monday in the first round of the state playoffs.

It was a different story in 3A, 2A and A as District 7 teams went a combined 4-6.

Recently crowned WPIAL softball champions were also perfect in Round 1 of the PIAA postseason as Hempfield in 6A, Trinity in 5A, Belle Vernon in 4A, Avonworth in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and Union in A were all impressive winners by a combined score of 58-11.

The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.

Here’s a list of quarterfinals games from the western side of the bracket:

PIAA softball playoffs

Thursday’s games

Class 6A

Hempfield (19-3) vs. Downingtown East (22-3) at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Haverford (21-5) vs. Cumberland Valley (18-5) at Twin Valley, noon

Class 5A

Trinity (20-2) vs. Shaler (20-1) at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong (20-2) vs. West Chester-Rustin (17-8) at Messiah University, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Belle Vernon (19-4) vs. Elizabeth Forward (19-1) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.

Montour (16-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (13-8) at Messiah University, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Juniata (23-3) vs. Avonworth (22-1) at St. Francis University in Loretto, 4 p.m.

Jamestown (21-2) vs. Chestnut Ridge (17-3) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Sharpsville (19-3) vs. Neshannock (21-0) at Westminster College at 4 p.m.

Cranberry (14-7) vs. Everett (23-0) at Heindl Field in DuBois, 3 p.m.

Class A

Claysburg-Kimmel (21-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (15-6) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

West Branch (20-4) vs. Union (18-3) at Heindl Field in DuBois, 1 p.m.

