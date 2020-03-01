PIAA releases preliminary psych sheets for state swimming and diving championships

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 12:19 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Rick Mihm competes in the boys 500-yard freestyle during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championship Feb. 28, 2020, at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

After two days of championship swims and other top performances at Pitt’s Trees Pool, WPIAL individuals and relays now are preparing for the PIAA Class AAA and AA meets March 11-14 at Bucknell.

The PIAA released the preliminary psych sheets for both swimming and diving Sunday morning. They contain both the automatic and at-large qualifiers from each of the 12 district championship meets.

The WPIAL diving champions and state qualifiers were decided Feb. 21 and 22 at South Park and North Allegheny.

Only the WPIAL swimming champions earned automatic berths to states. After all of the district meets concluded Saturday, the PIAA gathered all of the times recorded and assembled the qualifying lists.

