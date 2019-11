PIAA releases sites for soccer, volleyball semifinals

Sunday, November 10, 2019 | 10:17 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic goalkeeper Lyndsey Szekely makes a save during the Centurions’ PIAA Class A girls state quarterfinal against Freedom Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Peters Twp. High School.

The PIAA has released the sites and times for the soccer and girls volleyball semifinals. The WPIAL has four teams headed to the Final Four in boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball. All of these matches are Tuesday.Class AAA semifinals: Franklin Regional vs. Lower Dauphin at Mansion Park in Altoona at 6 p.m. Class AA semifinals: Mercyhurst Prep vs. Quaker Valley at Slippery Rock HS at 7:30 p.m. Class A semifinals: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Winchester Thurston at Hampton HS at 7:30 p.m.Class AAA semifinals: Mars vs Archbishop Wood at Bald Eagle HS at 6 p.m. Class AA semifinals: Villa Maria Academy vs. North Catholic at Slippery Rock HS at 5:30 p.m. Class A semifinals: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Shady Side Academy at Hampton HS at 5:30 p.m.Class AAAA semifinals: North Allegheny vs. Landisville Hempfield at Altoona HS at 6:30 p.m. Class AAA semifinals: Knoch vs. Palmyra at Altoona HS at 5 p.m. Class AA semifinals: North Catholic vs. Freeport at North Allegheny at 7 p.m.

