PIAA releases sites, times for boys, girls soccer quarterfinals

By:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 2:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars goalkeeper Megan Boddy makes a save on Red Land’s Carlee Collier during their PIAA Class 3A first round playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Adams.

It was a nearly flawless start for WPIAL soccer teams in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday.

The 11 girls teams were a combined 9-2 in the first round while the district boys teams were perfect on the pitch, going 11-0.

The next step on the Road to Hershey is the quarterfinals on Saturday.

There will be no undefeated records this weekend as three boys and two girls second-round state soccer matches pit WPIAL teams against each other.

Here is the site and time for the PIAA quarterfinals matches set for Saturday:

Boys soccer

Class 4A

Peters Township vs. Central Dauphin at Hollidaysburg HS at 5 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Lower Merion at Eagle View MS in Mechanicsburg at 4 p.m.

Class 3A

West Allegheny vs. Archbishop Ryan at Eagle View MS in Mechanicsburg at noon

Franklin Regional vs. Hampton at North Allegheny HS at noon

Class 2A

Ambridge vs. North Catholic at North Allegheny HS at 4 p.m.

Somerset vs. Quaker Valley at Kiski Area HS at noon

Class A

Eden Christian Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at West Allegheny HS at noon

Mercer vs. Winchester Thurston at Neshannock HS at 2 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 4A

Moon vs. Owen J. Roberts at Eagle View MS in Mechanicsburg at 2 p.m.

McDowell vs. Central Dauphin at Hollidaysburg HS at 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Plum vs. Mechanicsburg at Hollidaysburg HS at 1 p.m.

Montour vs. Mars at North Allegheny HS at 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Avonworth vs. Camp Hill Trinity at Hollidaysburg HS at 11 a.m.

Villa Maria Academy vs. North Catholic at Neshannock HS at noon

Class A

Freedom vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at West Allegheny HS at 2 p.m.

West Branch vs. Steel Valley at Windber HS at 1 p.m.