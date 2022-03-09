PIAA releases sites, times for Friday 2nd-round basketball playoff games

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 1:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores over New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson and Cahmari Perkins during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA released sites and times for second-round matchups in the state basketball playoff scheduled for Friday.

That list includes boys classifictions 5A, 4A and A, along with girls classes 6A, 3A and 2A. Those six classifications played first-round games on Tuesday.

PIAA basketball playoffs

Friday’s second-round games

Class 6A girls

1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. 11-2 Northampton (23-6) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.

1-9 Methacton (23-3) vs. 1-6 Perkiomen Valley (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.

12-1 Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. 3-3 Cedar Cliff (26-1) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

11-1 Parkland (19-8) vs. 1-3 Pennsbury (24-3) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.

1-2 Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. 3-5 Central York (22-6) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

1-5 Abington (22-5) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (21-4) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

11-3 Easton (26-2) vs. 3-2 Cumberland Valley (21-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.

7-3 Bethel Park (13-10) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (24-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A boys

1-1 Chester (18-3) vs. 12-2 Archbishop Ryan (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 8 p.m.

3-2 Shippensburg (21-4) vs. 2-1 Pittston (21-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.

1-5 Marple Newtown (17-10) vs. 12-3 Mastery North (14-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.

1-2 Radnor (22-3) vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter (24-4) at Coatesville, 8 p.m.

7-7 Penn Hills (19-5) vs. 11-2 East Stroudsburg South (19-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

7-2 New Castle (24-2) vs. 6-1 Central Mountain (14-11) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

7-1 Laurel Highlands (26-0) vs. 7-3 Highlands (19-7) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

7-4 Gateway (16-6) vs. 3-3 Hershey (21-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A boys

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (19-4) vs. 2-3 Scranton Prep (16-9) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) vs. 4-1 Lewisburg (23-5) at Hazleton Area, 7:30 p.m.

3-3 Trinity (19-6) vs. 12-2 West Philadelphia (20-5) at Coatesville, 5 p.m.

2-1 Dallas (23-3) vs. 12-3 Cardinal O’Hara (14-10) at Easton Area, 7:30 p.m.

12-5 Archbishop Carroll (13-10) vs. 4-2 Athens Area (21-7) at Shamokin Area, 6 p.m.

6-1 Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. 7-2 Montour (21-5) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Quaker Valley (24-0) vs. 7-4 Belle Vernon (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

7-3 Lincoln Park (18-7) vs. 10-1 Fairview (24-2) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A girls

12-1 Neumann Goretti (13-9) vs. 4-3 Bloomsburg (23-5) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.

12-3 Conwell Egan (12-10) vs. 2-2 Western Wayne (20-5) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.

11-1 Palmerton (24-2) vs. 2-1 Riverside (21-4) at Hazleton Area, 6 p.m.

12-2 Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. 3-1 Trinity (19-7) at Coatesville, 6:30 p.m.

6-1 River Valley (22-4) vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge (14-11) at Greater Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Freedom (19-5) vs. 10-1 Greenville (20-5) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

7-1 North Catholic (20-5) vs. 10-2 Lakeview (22-4) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.

6-2 Forest Hills (20-7) vs. 7-5 Laurel (14-11) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A girls

3-2 Columbia (24-2) vs. 4-3 Mt. Carmel (21-5) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.

1-1 Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. 4-2 South Williamsport (22-4) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.

4-1 Southern Columbia (26-1) vs. 11-2 Tri Valley (20-6) at Shamokin Area, 7:30 p.m.

3-1 Linden Hall (14-5) vs. 6-2 Bishop McCort (24-4) at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

7-1 Neshannock (25-2) vs. 10-3 Cambridge Springs (19-6) at Sharon, 6 p.m.

7-4 Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. 7-5 Shenango (15-9) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

6-1 Homer Center (24-4) vs. 7-3 Serra Catholic (21-2) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

6-3 Bellwood Antis (22-6) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (21-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class A boys

11-1 Nativity BVM (20-6) vs. 3-2 Lancaster Country Day (17-9) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

12-1 City School (19-7) vs. 3-3 Mt. Calvary Christian (16-2) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.

4-1 St. John Neumann (23-3) vs. 1-1 Faith Christian (13-12) at Minersville, 6 p.m.

11-2 Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) vs. 3-1 Linville Hill Christian (23-3) at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Bishop Canevin (21-4) vs. 9-2 DuBois Central (19-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

6-2 Williamsburg (22-5) vs. 7-4 Imani Christian (16-6) at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

6-1 Bishop Carroll (17-9) vs. 7-2 Union (23-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

10-1 Farrell (16-8) vs. 9-1 Elk County (23-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

