PIAA releases sites, times for state football quarterfinal round

Monday, November 22, 2021 | 5:14 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko leads his team onto the field for their game against Central Catholic on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

PIAA football playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

District 1 final: Coatesville at Garnett Valley, 7 p.m. Friday

12-1 St. Joseph’s Prep vs. 11-1 Freedom at Bishop O’Hara, 6 p.m. Friday

6-1 State College at 3-1 Harrisburg, 1 p.m. Saturday

10-1 McDowell at 7-1 Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter at Bald Eagle, 3 p.m. Saturday

District 1 final: Strath Haven at West Chester Rustin, 7 p.m. Friday

District 3 final: Exeter Township at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m. Friday

WPIAL final: Moon vs. Penn-Trafford at Heinz Field, 6 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

1-1 Bishop Shanahan at 2-1 Valley View, 7 p.m. Friday

District 3 final: Lampeter-Strasburg at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m. Friday

4-1 Jersey Shore vs. 10-1 Meadville at Clarion University, 1 p.m. Saturday

WPIAL final: Belle Vernon vs. Aliquippa at Heinz Field, 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

12-1 Neumann-Goretti vs. 4-1 Danville at Lehighton, 6 p.m. Friday

3-1 Wyomissing vs. 2-1 Scranton Prep at Governor Mifflin, 2 p.m. Saturday

WPIAL final: Central Valley vs. North Catholic at Heinz Field, noon Saturday

10-1 Grove City vs. 6-1 Central at Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

11-1 Northern Lehigh vs. 12-1 West Catholic at Whitehall, 6 p.m. Friday

6-1 Richland at 4-1 Southern Columbia, 7 p.m. Friday

10-1 Farrell at 9-1 Karns City, 7 p.m. Friday

WPIAL final: Beaver Falls vs. Serra Catholic at Heinz Field, 5 p.m. Friday

Class A

District 6 final: Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Juniata Valley, TBA

4-1 Canton vs. 2-1 Old Forge at Danville, 1 p.m. Saturday

WPIAL final: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Bishop Canevin at Heinz Field, 2 p.m. Friday

9-1 Redbank Valley vs. 5-1 Northern Bedford at Clarion University, 7 p.m. Friday

