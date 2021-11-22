TribLIVE Logo
PIAA releases sites, times for state football quarterfinal round

By:
Monday, November 22, 2021 | 5:14 AM

PIAA football playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

District 1 final: Coatesville at Garnett Valley, 7 p.m. Friday

12-1 St. Joseph’s Prep vs. 11-1 Freedom at Bishop O’Hara, 6 p.m. Friday

6-1 State College at 3-1 Harrisburg, 1 p.m. Saturday

10-1 McDowell at 7-1 Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter at Bald Eagle, 3 p.m. Saturday

District 1 final: Strath Haven at West Chester Rustin, 7 p.m. Friday

District 3 final: Exeter Township at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m. Friday

WPIAL final: Moon vs. Penn-Trafford at Heinz Field, 6 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

1-1 Bishop Shanahan at 2-1 Valley View, 7 p.m. Friday

District 3 final: Lampeter-Strasburg at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m. Friday

4-1 Jersey Shore vs. 10-1 Meadville at Clarion University, 1 p.m. Saturday

WPIAL final: Belle Vernon vs. Aliquippa at Heinz Field, 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

12-1 Neumann-Goretti vs. 4-1 Danville at Lehighton, 6 p.m. Friday

3-1 Wyomissing vs. 2-1 Scranton Prep at Governor Mifflin, 2 p.m. Saturday

WPIAL final: Central Valley vs. North Catholic at Heinz Field, noon Saturday

10-1 Grove City vs. 6-1 Central at Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

11-1 Northern Lehigh vs. 12-1 West Catholic at Whitehall, 6 p.m. Friday

6-1 Richland at 4-1 Southern Columbia, 7 p.m. Friday

10-1 Farrell at 9-1 Karns City, 7 p.m. Friday

WPIAL final: Beaver Falls vs. Serra Catholic at Heinz Field, 5 p.m. Friday

Class A

District 6 final: Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Juniata Valley, TBA

4-1 Canton vs. 2-1 Old Forge at Danville, 1 p.m. Saturday

WPIAL final: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Bishop Canevin at Heinz Field, 2 p.m. Friday

9-1 Redbank Valley vs. 5-1 Northern Bedford at Clarion University, 7 p.m. Friday

