PIAA reveals 1st-round sites, times for state baseball playoffs

Friday, June 4, 2021 | 12:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shenango’s Gabrial Yanssens drives in the winning run against Seton LaSalle during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

The PIAA released sites and times for first-round games in the state baseball playoffs.

All games are Monday.

Here’s a look at the matchups involving WPIAL teams.

PIAA baseball playoffs

Monday’s games

Class 6A

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-3 Warwick at Latrobe, 10 a.m.

7-2 Hempfield vs. 10-1 McDowell at Mercyhurst University, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

7-1 Franklin Regional vs. 7-4 West Allegheny at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

7-2 Bethel Park vs. 3-2 TBD at Red Lion, 2 p.m.

7-3 Peters Township vs. 6-1 Central Mountain at Bald Eagle Area, noon

Class 4A

7-1 New Castle vs. 10-2 Harbor Creek at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

7-2 Montour vs. 9-1 Clearfield at Showers Field, Dubois, 5 p.m.

7-3 Blackhawk vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst University, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

7-1 Hopewell vs. 10-2 Mercyhurst Prep at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.

7-2 South Park vs. 6-1 Central at PNG Field, Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

7-3 McGuffey vs. 10-1 Hickory at Slippery Rock University, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

7-1 Shenango vs. 6-2 Mt. Union at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

7-2 Seton LaSalle vs. 10-1 Sharpsville at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

7-3 Serra Catholic vs. 6-1 Southern Huntingdon at Mt. Aloysius College, 3:30 p.m.

7-4 Carmichaels vs. 9-1 Johnsonburg at Kuntz Field, Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Class A

7-1 Union vs. 9-2 Elk County Catholic at Neshannock, 3 p.m.

7-2 Riverview vs. 10-1 Kenedy Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

7-3 Eden Christian vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Showers Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.

