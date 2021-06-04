PIAA reveals 1st-round sites, times for state baseball playoffs
By:
Friday, June 4, 2021 | 12:24 PM
The PIAA released sites and times for first-round games in the state baseball playoffs.
All games are Monday.
Here’s a look at the matchups involving WPIAL teams.
PIAA baseball playoffs
Monday’s games
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-3 Warwick at Latrobe, 10 a.m.
7-2 Hempfield vs. 10-1 McDowell at Mercyhurst University, 1 p.m.
7-1 Franklin Regional vs. 7-4 West Allegheny at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
7-2 Bethel Park vs. 3-2 TBD at Red Lion, 2 p.m.
7-3 Peters Township vs. 6-1 Central Mountain at Bald Eagle Area, noon
7-1 New Castle vs. 10-2 Harbor Creek at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
7-2 Montour vs. 9-1 Clearfield at Showers Field, Dubois, 5 p.m.
7-3 Blackhawk vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst University, 3:30 p.m.
7-1 Hopewell vs. 10-2 Mercyhurst Prep at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.
7-2 South Park vs. 6-1 Central at PNG Field, Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
7-3 McGuffey vs. 10-1 Hickory at Slippery Rock University, 3:30 p.m.
7-1 Shenango vs. 6-2 Mt. Union at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
7-2 Seton LaSalle vs. 10-1 Sharpsville at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.
7-3 Serra Catholic vs. 6-1 Southern Huntingdon at Mt. Aloysius College, 3:30 p.m.
7-4 Carmichaels vs. 9-1 Johnsonburg at Kuntz Field, Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
7-1 Union vs. 9-2 Elk County Catholic at Neshannock, 3 p.m.
7-2 Riverview vs. 10-1 Kenedy Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
7-3 Eden Christian vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Showers Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
