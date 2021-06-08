PIAA reveals quarterfinal sites, times for state baseball playoffs

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 2:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny second baseman Spencer Barnett makes a sliding catch in the outfield against Hempfield during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

PIAA baseball quarterfinalists learned Tuesday where they’re playing next.

The North Allegheny and Hempfield baseball teams are both traveling east to the same place for a PIAA quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday in Wingate.

All quarterfinals are Thursday.

The PIAA also scheduled doubleheaders involving WPIAL teams at Latrobe and Slippery Rock. WPIAL Class 6A finalists North Allegheny and Hempfield have back-to-back games at Bald Eagle Area.

Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL teams.

PIAA baseball playoffs

Quarterfinals

All games Thursday

Class 6A

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 12-2 Central at Bald Eagle Area, Wingate, noon

7-2 Hempfield vs. 1-5 Spring-Ford at Bald Eagle Area, Wingate, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

7-2 Bethel Park vs. 11-1 Southern Lehigh at Big Spring, Newville, 3 p.m.

7-4 West Allegheny vs. 6-1 Central Mountain at Showers Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

7-1 New Castle vs. 3-3 Eastern York at Mt. Aloysius College, Cresson, 3 p.m.

7-2 Montour vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

7-1 Hopewell vs. 6-2 Tyrone at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

7-1 Shenango vs. 9-1 Johnsonburg at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 1:30 p.m.

7-2 Serra Catholic vs. 7-3 Seton LaSalle at Latrobe, 2 p.m.

Class A

7-1 Union vs. 5-1 Southern Fulton at Latrobe, 4:30 p.m.

7-3 Eden Christian vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.