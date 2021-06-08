PIAA reveals quarterfinal sites, times for state baseball playoffs
By:
Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 2:00 PM
PIAA baseball quarterfinalists learned Tuesday where they’re playing next.
The North Allegheny and Hempfield baseball teams are both traveling east to the same place for a PIAA quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday in Wingate.
All quarterfinals are Thursday.
The PIAA also scheduled doubleheaders involving WPIAL teams at Latrobe and Slippery Rock. WPIAL Class 6A finalists North Allegheny and Hempfield have back-to-back games at Bald Eagle Area.
Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL teams.
PIAA baseball playoffs
Quarterfinals
All games Thursday
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 12-2 Central at Bald Eagle Area, Wingate, noon
7-2 Hempfield vs. 1-5 Spring-Ford at Bald Eagle Area, Wingate, 4 p.m.
7-2 Bethel Park vs. 11-1 Southern Lehigh at Big Spring, Newville, 3 p.m.
7-4 West Allegheny vs. 6-1 Central Mountain at Showers Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.
7-1 New Castle vs. 3-3 Eastern York at Mt. Aloysius College, Cresson, 3 p.m.
7-2 Montour vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 Hopewell vs. 6-2 Tyrone at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 Shenango vs. 9-1 Johnsonburg at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 1:30 p.m.
7-2 Serra Catholic vs. 7-3 Seton LaSalle at Latrobe, 2 p.m.
7-1 Union vs. 5-1 Southern Fulton at Latrobe, 4:30 p.m.
7-3 Eden Christian vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Baseball• Franklin Regional enjoys ‘the year of firsts’
• High school roundup for June 7, 2021: Bethel Park baseball moves on, softball bows out
• West Allegheny knocks off WPIAL champ Franklin Regional in 1st round of PIAA playoffs
• Riverview baseball falls to Kennedy Catholic in PIAA 1st round
• Hempfield baseball bounces back from WPIAL finals loss to win state playoff opener