PIAA reveals sites, times for 1st round of state softball playoffs

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 3:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth players celebrate after defeating Southmoreland in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lilley Field.

Avonworth and Neshannock repeated as WPIAL softball champions this week, but now they’ll try to win back-to-back state titles as well.

The state playoffs start Monday.

WPIAL 3A champion Avonworth opens the PIAA tournament with a first-round game against Fort LeBoeuf at North Allegheny. Neshannock, the 2A champion, will host Penns Valley in the first round.

The state playoffs finish June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.

Here’s a list of first-round game involving WPIAL teams:

PIAA softball playoffs

Monday’s games

Class 6A

Mifflin County at Hempfield, 11 a.m.

Class 5A

Armstrong at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.

Trinity vs. Solanco at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Montour at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward vs. Cathedral Prep at Penn State Behrend, 2 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Trinity (District 3) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Avonworth vs. Fort LeBoeuf at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Burrell at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Jamestown at Allegheny College, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Penns Valley at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Laurel at Everett, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg C.C. at Cranberry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Carmichaels at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Union vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Neshannock, 2 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston vs. Cambridge Springs at Penn State Behrend, 4 p.m.

Frazier vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

