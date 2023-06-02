PIAA reveals sites, times for 1st round of state softball playoffs
Friday, June 2, 2023 | 3:05 PM
Avonworth and Neshannock repeated as WPIAL softball champions this week, but now they’ll try to win back-to-back state titles as well.
The state playoffs start Monday.
WPIAL 3A champion Avonworth opens the PIAA tournament with a first-round game against Fort LeBoeuf at North Allegheny. Neshannock, the 2A champion, will host Penns Valley in the first round.
The state playoffs finish June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.
Here’s a list of first-round game involving WPIAL teams:
PIAA softball playoffs
Monday’s games
Class 6A
Mifflin County at Hempfield, 11 a.m.
Class 5A
Armstrong at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.
Trinity vs. Solanco at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Montour at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward vs. Cathedral Prep at Penn State Behrend, 2 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Trinity (District 3) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Avonworth vs. Fort LeBoeuf at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Burrell at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. Jamestown at Allegheny College, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Penns Valley at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Laurel at Everett, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg C.C. at Cranberry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Carmichaels at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Union vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Neshannock, 2 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston vs. Cambridge Springs at Penn State Behrend, 4 p.m.
Frazier vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
