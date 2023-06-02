TribLIVE Logo
PIAA reveals sites, times for 1st round of state softball playoffs

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 3:05 PM

Avonworth and Neshannock repeated as WPIAL softball champions this week, but now they’ll try to win back-to-back state titles as well.

The state playoffs start Monday.

WPIAL 3A champion Avonworth opens the PIAA tournament with a first-round game against Fort LeBoeuf at North Allegheny. Neshannock, the 2A champion, will host Penns Valley in the first round.

The state playoffs finish June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.

Here’s a list of first-round game involving WPIAL teams:

PIAA softball playoffs

Monday’s games

Class 6A

Mifflin County at Hempfield, 11 a.m.

Class 5A

Armstrong at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.

Trinity vs. Solanco at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Montour at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward vs. Cathedral Prep at Penn State Behrend, 2 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Trinity (District 3) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Avonworth vs. Fort LeBoeuf at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Burrell at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Jamestown at Allegheny College, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Penns Valley at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Laurel at Everett, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg C.C. at Cranberry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Carmichaels at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Union vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Neshannock, 2 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston vs. Cambridge Springs at Penn State Behrend, 4 p.m.

Frazier vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

