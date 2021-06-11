PIAA reveals sites, times for state baseball semifinals
Friday, June 11, 2021 | 12:26 PM
The WPIAL is guaranteed to have at least two teams in the state baseball finals and could have as many as five.
The PIAA Class 4A and 2A brackets each will have an all-WPIAL semifinal matchup Monday at Neshannock. New Castle and Montour will play at 4 p.m. in the 4A semifinals, and 2A teams Shenango and Serra Catholic follow at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A is the only bracket that doesn’t have a WPIAL team in the semifinals.
PIAA baseball playoffs
Semifinals
All games Monday
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 1-5 Spring-Ford at PeoplesBank Park, York, 4 p.m.
1-3 North Penn vs. 12-1 La Salle College at Bears Stadium, Boyerstown, 4 p.m.
7-2 Bethel Park vs. 6-1 Central Mountain at PNG Field, Altoona, 3 p.m.
3-1 Red Land vs. 3-5 Manheim Central at PeoplesBank Park, York, 7 p.m.
7-1 New Castle vs. 7-2 Montour at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
2-1 Wyoming Area vs. 12-1 Bonner-Prendergast at De Sales University, 6:30 p.m.
6-1 Central (Martinsburg) vs. 6-2 Tyrone at PNG Field, Altoona, 6 p.m.
3-1 Oley Valley vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman at De Sales University, 3:30 p.m.
7-1 Shenango vs. 7-3 Serra Catholic at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.
11-1 Schuylkill Haven vs. 2-1 Riverside at Mountain Top, 4:30 p.m.
7-3 Eden Christian vs. 5-1 Southern Fulton at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 5 p.m.
3-2 Halifax vs. 6-1 Juniata Valley at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
