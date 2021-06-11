PIAA reveals sites, times for state baseball semifinals

By:

Friday, June 11, 2021 | 12:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Dom Fornataro scores past Montour catcher Brock Janeda during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

The WPIAL is guaranteed to have at least two teams in the state baseball finals and could have as many as five.

The PIAA Class 4A and 2A brackets each will have an all-WPIAL semifinal matchup Monday at Neshannock. New Castle and Montour will play at 4 p.m. in the 4A semifinals, and 2A teams Shenango and Serra Catholic follow at 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A is the only bracket that doesn’t have a WPIAL team in the semifinals.

PIAA baseball playoffs

Semifinals

All games Monday

Class 6A

7-1 North Allegheny vs. 1-5 Spring-Ford at PeoplesBank Park, York, 4 p.m.

1-3 North Penn vs. 12-1 La Salle College at Bears Stadium, Boyerstown, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

7-2 Bethel Park vs. 6-1 Central Mountain at PNG Field, Altoona, 3 p.m.

3-1 Red Land vs. 3-5 Manheim Central at PeoplesBank Park, York, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

7-1 New Castle vs. 7-2 Montour at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

2-1 Wyoming Area vs. 12-1 Bonner-Prendergast at De Sales University, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

6-1 Central (Martinsburg) vs. 6-2 Tyrone at PNG Field, Altoona, 6 p.m.

3-1 Oley Valley vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman at De Sales University, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

7-1 Shenango vs. 7-3 Serra Catholic at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

11-1 Schuylkill Haven vs. 2-1 Riverside at Mountain Top, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

7-3 Eden Christian vs. 5-1 Southern Fulton at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 5 p.m.

3-2 Halifax vs. 6-1 Juniata Valley at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.

Tags: Bethel Park, Eden Christian, Montour, New Castle, North Allegheny, Serra Catholic, Shenango