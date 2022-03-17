PIAA reveals sites, times for state basketball semifinals
Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 11:44 AM
Peters Township will host a PIAA semifinal Saturday between the Chartiers Valley and McKeesport girls, one of four all-WPIAL pairings in the final four of the state basketball tournament.
The Class 5A teams play at noon at the school’s AHN Arena.
Also at noon Saturday, the Aliquippa and South Allegheny boys meet in a Class 3A semifinal at Highlands.
Friday’s semifinal schedule, which was announced earlier, also includes two all-WPIAL matchups.
The New Castle and Gateway boys play at 7 p.m. Friday at Norwin. The North Catholic and Freedom girls meet for a fourth time at 7 p.m. Friday at North Hills.
Boys basketball
PIAA semifinals
1-1 Lower Merion (27-3) vs. 12-1 Roman Catholic (22-4) at Coatesville, 4 p.m. Saturday
12-3 Archbishop Wood (20-7) vs. 7-1 Fox Chapel (27-1) at Chambersburg, 4 p.m. Saturday
1-1 Chester (21-3) vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter (26-4) at Coatesville, 1 p.m. Saturday
7-2 New Castle (26-2) vs. 7-4 Gateway (18-6) at Norwin, 7 p.m. Friday
12-1 Neumann Goretti (21-4) vs. 2-1 Dallas (25-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m. Friday
12-5 Archbishop Carroll (15-10) vs. 7-1 Quaker Valley (26-0) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m. Friday
2-1 Holy Redeemer (23-4) vs. 12-3 Devon Prep (17-7) at Bethlehem Liberty, 4 p.m. Saturday
7-4 South Allegheny (20-7) vs. 7-3 Aliquippa (20-8) at Highlands, noon Saturday
12-1 Constitution (21-8) vs. 2-2 Old Forge (18-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 1 p.m. Saturday
7-1 OLSH (26-0) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at Armstrong, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
11-1 Nativity BVM (22-6) vs. 4-1 St. John Neumann (25-3) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. Friday
7-1 Bishop Canevin (23-4) vs. 9-1 Elk County (25-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Girls basketball
PIAA semifinals
1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) vs. 3-3 Cedar Cliff (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m. Friday
3-1 Central Dauphin (23-4) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (26-1) at Altoona, 6 p.m. Friday
3-2 Mechanicsburg (24-5) vs. 12-3 Cardinal O’Hara at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m. Saturday
7-2 Chartiers Valley (27-2) vs. 7-3 McKeesport (23-5) at Peters Township, noon Saturday
12-1 Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. 11-1 Jim Thorpe (28-1) at Bethlehem Liberty, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
12-3 Lansdale Catholic (18-7) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria (24-2) at Bald Eagle, 1 p.m. Saturday
12-1 Neumann-Goretti (15-9) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (16-9) at Archbishop Wood, 6 p.m. Friday
7-1 North Catholic (22-5) vs. 7-2 Freedom (21-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m. Friday
4-3 Mt. Carmel (23-5) vs. 4-1 Southern Columbia (28-1) at Shamokin, 6 p.m. Friday
7-1 Neshannock (27-2) vs. 6-3 Bellwood Antis (24-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m. Friday
4-1 Northumberland Christian (22-3) vs. 6-2 Williamsburg (24-6) at Bald Eagle, 3 p.m. Saturday
10-1 Kennedy Catholic (24-2) vs. 6-1 Portage (23-5) at Armstrong, noon Saturday
