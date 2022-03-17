PIAA reveals sites, times for state basketball semifinals

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 11:44 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley head coach Tim McConnell celebrates with Perri Page and Aislin Malcolm during their Section 1-5A game against Moon on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Chartiers Valley High School.

Peters Township will host a PIAA semifinal Saturday between the Chartiers Valley and McKeesport girls, one of four all-WPIAL pairings in the final four of the state basketball tournament.

The Class 5A teams play at noon at the school’s AHN Arena.

Also at noon Saturday, the Aliquippa and South Allegheny boys meet in a Class 3A semifinal at Highlands.

Friday’s semifinal schedule, which was announced earlier, also includes two all-WPIAL matchups.

The New Castle and Gateway boys play at 7 p.m. Friday at Norwin. The North Catholic and Freedom girls meet for a fourth time at 7 p.m. Friday at North Hills.

Boys basketball

PIAA semifinals

Class 6A boys

1-1 Lower Merion (27-3) vs. 12-1 Roman Catholic (22-4) at Coatesville, 4 p.m. Saturday

12-3 Archbishop Wood (20-7) vs. 7-1 Fox Chapel (27-1) at Chambersburg, 4 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A boys

1-1 Chester (21-3) vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter (26-4) at Coatesville, 1 p.m. Saturday

7-2 New Castle (26-2) vs. 7-4 Gateway (18-6) at Norwin, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A boys

12-1 Neumann Goretti (21-4) vs. 2-1 Dallas (25-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m. Friday

12-5 Archbishop Carroll (15-10) vs. 7-1 Quaker Valley (26-0) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m. Friday

Class 3A boys

2-1 Holy Redeemer (23-4) vs. 12-3 Devon Prep (17-7) at Bethlehem Liberty, 4 p.m. Saturday

7-4 South Allegheny (20-7) vs. 7-3 Aliquippa (20-8) at Highlands, noon Saturday

Class 2A boys

12-1 Constitution (21-8) vs. 2-2 Old Forge (18-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 1 p.m. Saturday

7-1 OLSH (26-0) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at Armstrong, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Class A boys

11-1 Nativity BVM (22-6) vs. 4-1 St. John Neumann (25-3) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m. Friday

7-1 Bishop Canevin (23-4) vs. 9-1 Elk County (25-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Girls basketball

PIAA semifinals

Class 6A girls

1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) vs. 3-3 Cedar Cliff (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m. Friday

3-1 Central Dauphin (23-4) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (26-1) at Altoona, 6 p.m. Friday

Class 5A girls

3-2 Mechanicsburg (24-5) vs. 12-3 Cardinal O’Hara at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m. Saturday

7-2 Chartiers Valley (27-2) vs. 7-3 McKeesport (23-5) at Peters Township, noon Saturday

Class 4A girls

12-1 Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. 11-1 Jim Thorpe (28-1) at Bethlehem Liberty, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

12-3 Lansdale Catholic (18-7) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria (24-2) at Bald Eagle, 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A girls

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (15-9) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (16-9) at Archbishop Wood, 6 p.m. Friday

7-1 North Catholic (22-5) vs. 7-2 Freedom (21-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A girls

4-3 Mt. Carmel (23-5) vs. 4-1 Southern Columbia (28-1) at Shamokin, 6 p.m. Friday

7-1 Neshannock (27-2) vs. 6-3 Bellwood Antis (24-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m. Friday

Class A girls

4-1 Northumberland Christian (22-3) vs. 6-2 Williamsburg (24-6) at Bald Eagle, 3 p.m. Saturday

10-1 Kennedy Catholic (24-2) vs. 6-1 Portage (23-5) at Armstrong, noon Saturday

