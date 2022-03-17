PIAA semifinal games to be broadcast on Trib HSSN

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 6:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tori Drevna shoots a 3-pointer next to Freedom’s Shaye Bailey during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA basketball playoffs have reached the final four this weekend here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

On Friday and Saturday, we have coverage of five semifinals games in the 2022 PIAA basketball playoffs.

Plus, we update the PIAA basketball playoffs and chat with another WPIAL championship winning coach on a new Rebel Yell podcast on Sunday.

Friday, March 18

PIAA Girls Basketball 6A Semifinals – Mt. Lebanon vs. Central Dauphin at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 3A Semifinals – North Catholic vs. Freedom at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

Saturday, March 19

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A Semifinals – Video Stream: McKeesport vs. Chartiers Valley at 12 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Boys Basketball 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Kennedy Catholic at 1:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball 3A Semifinals – South Allegheny vs. Aliquippa at 12 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

Sunday, March 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: PIAA basketball second round recap plus another salute to the champions on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com