PIAA sets boys soccer semifinal sites and times

By: Michael Love

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 6:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Deer Lakes' AJ Dorman battles Quaker Valley's Colm Lang for the ball during their PIAA Class 2A boys soccer state quarterfinal Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at North Allegheny High School.

Seven WPIAL boys soccer teams will be involved in Tuesday’s PIAA boys soccer semifinals.

A rematch of the WPIAL Class A title game pits Greensburg Central Catholic (19-2) against WPIAL champion Avonworth (22-0-1).

The Antelopes scored a shootout victory in the teams’ match for the WPIAL title Nov. 1.

GCC and Avonworth will do battle at 6 p.m. at Fox Chapel High School. The state-championship match is Friday at 1:30 p.m.

In AA, Deer Lakes (20-1-1) toppled WPIAL runner-up and defending PIAA champion Quaker Valley in the quarterfinals and will get another crack at WPIAL champion Shady Side Academy (14-6-1) when the teams meet at Mars Athletic Complex at 8 p.m.

Shady Side beat Deer Lakes 1-0 in the WPIAL semifinals.

The winner plays for the state title Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

A WPIAL-title rematch also will be in the AAA semifinals as WPIAL champ Franklin Regional (20-0-1) meets runner-up West Allegheny (21-2) at 8 p.m. at Fox Chapel High School.

The championship match is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

In Quad-A, WPIAL champion Seneca Valley (19-2-1) takes on District 1 No. 5 Radnor at 6:30 p.m. at Chambersburg High School.

The winner advances to the title match Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

All four boys championship matches will be at Hersheypark Stadium.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

Tags: Avonworth, Deer Lakes, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, West Allegheny