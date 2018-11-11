PIAA sets boys soccer semifinal sites and times
By: Michael Love
Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 6:21 PM
Seven WPIAL boys soccer teams will be involved in Tuesday’s PIAA boys soccer semifinals.
A rematch of the WPIAL Class A title game pits Greensburg Central Catholic (19-2) against WPIAL champion Avonworth (22-0-1).
The Antelopes scored a shootout victory in the teams’ match for the WPIAL title Nov. 1.
GCC and Avonworth will do battle at 6 p.m. at Fox Chapel High School. The state-championship match is Friday at 1:30 p.m.
In AA, Deer Lakes (20-1-1) toppled WPIAL runner-up and defending PIAA champion Quaker Valley in the quarterfinals and will get another crack at WPIAL champion Shady Side Academy (14-6-1) when the teams meet at Mars Athletic Complex at 8 p.m.
Shady Side beat Deer Lakes 1-0 in the WPIAL semifinals.
The winner plays for the state title Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
A WPIAL-title rematch also will be in the AAA semifinals as WPIAL champ Franklin Regional (20-0-1) meets runner-up West Allegheny (21-2) at 8 p.m. at Fox Chapel High School.
The championship match is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.
In Quad-A, WPIAL champion Seneca Valley (19-2-1) takes on District 1 No. 5 Radnor at 6:30 p.m. at Chambersburg High School.
The winner advances to the title match Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
All four boys championship matches will be at Hersheypark Stadium.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.
