PIAA sets sites, times for Monday’s basketball semifinals
Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 1:47 PM
The PIAA basketball playoffs hit the final four with semifinals games Monday featuring Class 5A, 4A and A boys along with 6A, 3A and 2A girls fourth-round games.
Here are the sites and times for the state semifinals Monday on The Road to Hershey.
Boys 5A
Erie Cathedral Prep (24-3) vs. Exeter Township (26-6) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Imhotep Charter (28-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (17-10) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.
Boys 4A
Lincoln Park (28-1) vs. Uniontown (23-5) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Allentown Central Catholic (23-8) vs. Neumann-Goretti (25-3), 7 p.m.
Boys A
Union (25-3) vs. Imani Christian (21-6) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Berln-Brothersvalley (25-2) vs. Linville Hill (24-0) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Girls 6A
Norwin (24-4) vs. Cedar Cliff (29-0) at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) vs. Archbishop Carroll (14-11) at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls 3A
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-7) vs. River Valley (28-2) at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic (26-2) vs. Dunmore (25-3) at Martz hall in Pottsville, 7 p.m.
Girls 2A
Kennedy Catholic (24-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (24-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center (23-7) vs. Montrose (23-4) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.
