PIAA sets sites, times for Monday’s basketball semifinals

Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 1:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kendall Berger and Lauren Palangio defends on North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson during PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals Friday at Fox Chapel.

The PIAA basketball playoffs hit the final four with semifinals games Monday featuring Class 5A, 4A and A boys along with 6A, 3A and 2A girls fourth-round games.

Here are the sites and times for the state semifinals Monday on The Road to Hershey.

Boys 5A

Erie Cathedral Prep (24-3) vs. Exeter Township (26-6) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Imhotep Charter (28-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (17-10) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Boys 4A

Lincoln Park (28-1) vs. Uniontown (23-5) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Allentown Central Catholic (23-8) vs. Neumann-Goretti (25-3), 7 p.m.

Boys A

Union (25-3) vs. Imani Christian (21-6) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Berln-Brothersvalley (25-2) vs. Linville Hill (24-0) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Girls 6A

Norwin (24-4) vs. Cedar Cliff (29-0) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) vs. Archbishop Carroll (14-11) at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls 3A

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-7) vs. River Valley (28-2) at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic (26-2) vs. Dunmore (25-3) at Martz hall in Pottsville, 7 p.m.

Girls 2A

Kennedy Catholic (24-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (24-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center (23-7) vs. Montrose (23-4) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.