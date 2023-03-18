TribLIVE Logo
PIAA sets sites, times for Monday’s basketball semifinals

Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 1:47 PM

The PIAA basketball playoffs hit the final four with semifinals games Monday featuring Class 5A, 4A and A boys along with 6A, 3A and 2A girls fourth-round games.

Here are the sites and times for the state semifinals Monday on The Road to Hershey.

Boys 5A

Erie Cathedral Prep (24-3) vs. Exeter Township (26-6) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Imhotep Charter (28-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (17-10) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Boys 4A

Lincoln Park (28-1) vs. Uniontown (23-5) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Allentown Central Catholic (23-8) vs. Neumann-Goretti (25-3), 7 p.m.

Boys A

Union (25-3) vs. Imani Christian (21-6) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Berln-Brothersvalley (25-2) vs. Linville Hill (24-0) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Girls 6A

Norwin (24-4) vs. Cedar Cliff (29-0) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) vs. Archbishop Carroll (14-11) at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls 3A

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-7) vs. River Valley (28-2) at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic (26-2) vs. Dunmore (25-3) at Martz hall in Pottsville, 7 p.m.

Girls 2A

Kennedy Catholic (24-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (24-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center (23-7) vs. Montrose (23-4) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.

