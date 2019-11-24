PIAA sites, times: Thomas Jefferson, Gateway have rare Friday afternoon semifinals

Sunday, November 24, 2019 | 12:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Patrick Brody celebrates with Jayson Jenkins after defeating Peters Twp. in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School.

For the first time since the expansion to six classifications four years ago, all six WPIAL football champions are preparing for a state semifinals contest this holiday weekend.

The WPIAL crowned its final two 2019 champions in Week 13 with Gateway in Class 5A and Avonworth in 2A winning district crowns.

While two WPIAL champions from Heinz Field enjoyed a weekend off with a PIAA quarterfinals bye, two other District 7 champions had to earn their spot in the state Final Four with PIAA postseason wins this past Friday.

Now Central Catholic, Gateway, Thomas Jefferson, Central Valley, Avonworth and Clairton are all one victory away from heading to Hershey in the first weekend of December to play for a state championship.

Here is the schedule for all of the high school football state semifinals games on the Road to Hershey on Friday and Saturday.

PIAA Class 6A semifinals

Central Catholic (12-1) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) at Mansion Park in Altoona on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Downingtown West (13-1) vs. Central Dauphin (11-2) at Coatesville HS on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 5A semifinals

Gateway (12-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (9-3) at Mansion Park in Altoona on Friday at 1 p.m.

Cocalico (11-2) vs. Cheltenham (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.

PIAA Class 4A semifinals

Thomas Jefferson (14-0) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-3) at Hollidaysburg on Friday at 1 p.m.

Jersey Shore (11-3) vs. Dallas (14-0) at Danville on Friday at 6 p.m.

PIAA Class 3A semifinals

Central Valley (12-1) vs. Bald Eagle (11-3) at Moon on Friday at 7 p.m. (on Trib HSSN)

Wyoming Area (12-1) vs. Tamaqua (12-2) at Wyoming Valley West on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 2A semifinals

Avonworth (14-0) vs. Wilmington (12-0) at Slippery Rock on Friday at 6 p.m.

Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. Richland (13-0) at Selinsgrove on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class A semifinals

Clairton (11-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at North Allegheny on Friday at 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle (11-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (10-3) at Danville on Friday at 1 p.m.

