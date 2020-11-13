PIAA soccer playoff preview: Greensburg Central Catholic boys, girls set for quarterfinals
By:
Friday, November 13, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Boys
Class A
Quarterfinals
Greensburg Central Catholic (15-1) vs. Rockwood (18-0)
2 p.m. Saturday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon
Coaches: Tyler Solis, GCC; Dan Weaver, Rockwood
Winner plays: Winner of Brockway (15-2)/Belleville Mennonite (10-8-1) on Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD)
Free kicks: GCC is coming off winning its second straight WPIAL championship, and fifth overall, with a 3-2 victory over Winchester Thurston. Carlo Denis, Mason Fabean and Kyler Miller scored first-half goals, and the Centurions leaned on their defense to hold off hard-charging Winchester Thurston in the second half. Keeper Max House made 12 saves. GCC, which never has won a PIAA title, has reached the state semifinals the last two seasons. … Rockwood won the District 5 title with a 3-2 overtime victory over McConnellsburg. Jack Pletcher scored the game-winner on a header for the Rockets, who became district champs for the second time in three years. In the semifinals, Rockwood edged past Berlin Brothersvalley, 3-2.
Girls
Class A
Quarterfinals
Greensburg Central Catholic (17-0) vs. West Branch (18-2)
Noon Saturday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon
Coaches: Olivia Kruger, GCC; Angie Fenush, West Branch
Winner plays: Winner of Redbank Valley (16-3)/Cambridge Springs (13-4-1) on Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD)
Free kicks: GCC became a seven-time WPIAL champion with a 3-2 victory over upstart Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the district final. Unbeaten GCC has been averaging eight goals a game but had to buckle down defensively to hold off the Chargers. Sara Felder has 25 goals and Sam Felder 20 for the Centurions, who won PIAA titles in 2012 and ‘13. … West Branch opened the state bracket with a 2-1 overtime victory over Fannett-Metal as high-scoring senior Trinity Prestash scored the game-winner, her 46th goal of the season. The Warriors won their second consecutive District 6 championship with a 3-2 win. Junior Mariah Hayles also scored for West Branch. Junior Lauren Timbin has 15 goals for the Warriors, who have never won a PIAA title.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Greensburg C.C.
More High School Soccer Boys• Deer Lakes boys soccer has unfinished business in PIAA playoffs
• Westmoreland County high school notebook: GCC coach hopes for homecoming
• Deer Lakes goalie Nick Braun bursts onto scene in WPIAL title game
• Deer Lakes boys soccer program’s present, future on display in playoff run
• After winning WPIAL title, GCC boys soccer turns focus to condensed state tournament