PIAA soccer playoff preview: Greensburg Central Catholic boys, girls set for quarterfinals

Friday, November 13, 2020 | 5:05 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Tatum Gretz shoots and scores in the WPIAL Class A championship game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Nov. 5.

Boys

Class A

Quarterfinals

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-1) vs. Rockwood (18-0)

2 p.m. Saturday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon

Coaches: Tyler Solis, GCC; Dan Weaver, Rockwood

Winner plays: Winner of Brockway (15-2)/Belleville Mennonite (10-8-1) on Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

Free kicks: GCC is coming off winning its second straight WPIAL championship, and fifth overall, with a 3-2 victory over Winchester Thurston. Carlo Denis, Mason Fabean and Kyler Miller scored first-half goals, and the Centurions leaned on their defense to hold off hard-charging Winchester Thurston in the second half. Keeper Max House made 12 saves. GCC, which never has won a PIAA title, has reached the state semifinals the last two seasons. … Rockwood won the District 5 title with a 3-2 overtime victory over McConnellsburg. Jack Pletcher scored the game-winner on a header for the Rockets, who became district champs for the second time in three years. In the semifinals, Rockwood edged past Berlin Brothersvalley, 3-2.

Girls

Class A

Quarterfinals

Greensburg Central Catholic (17-0) vs. West Branch (18-2)

Noon Saturday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon

Coaches: Olivia Kruger, GCC; Angie Fenush, West Branch

Winner plays: Winner of Redbank Valley (16-3)/Cambridge Springs (13-4-1) on Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

Free kicks: GCC became a seven-time WPIAL champion with a 3-2 victory over upstart Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the district final. Unbeaten GCC has been averaging eight goals a game but had to buckle down defensively to hold off the Chargers. Sara Felder has 25 goals and Sam Felder 20 for the Centurions, who won PIAA titles in 2012 and ‘13. … West Branch opened the state bracket with a 2-1 overtime victory over Fannett-Metal as high-scoring senior Trinity Prestash scored the game-winner, her 46th goal of the season. The Warriors won their second consecutive District 6 championship with a 3-2 win. Junior Mariah Hayles also scored for West Branch. Junior Lauren Timbin has 15 goals for the Warriors, who have never won a PIAA title.

