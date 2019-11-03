PIAA soccer playoffs sites and times set for Westmoreland teams

By:

Sunday, November 3, 2019 | 6:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Dylan Sebek (3) and Ricco Ciccarelli celebrate with the student section after the Centurions defeated Winchester Thurston in the boys WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

Two WPIAL boys champions and three girls runners-up from Westmoreland County will open the PIAA soccer playoffs Tuesday.

The boys teams will play in WPIAL territory.

Franklin Regional (19-0-1), fresh off back-to-back WPIAL Class 3A titles, will take on District 9 champion Bradford (15-5) at 8 p.m. at North Allegheny.

Class A champion Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3-1) faces District 10 champ Iroquois (10-8) at 8 p.m. at Hampton.

On the girls side, Norwin (18-2) will play District 10 winner McDowell (19-1) in Class 4A at 5:30 p.m. at Hagerty Events Center in Erie.

Yough (17-2-1) gets District 10 champion Villa Maria (15-5) in the Class 2A first round at 5:30 p.m. at Fairview High School.

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-4) takes on Brockway (16-1), the District 9 champ, at 6 p.m. at Clearfield High School.

The quarterfinals are Saturday, the semifinals the following Tuesday and the finals Nov. 15-16 in Hershey.

