PIAA team wrestling tournament: Canon-McMillan marches past Gettysburg

Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 10:34 PM

HERSHEY – There was a rumor circulating around the Giant Center on Thursday that if Gettysburg were to defeat Canon-McMillan and face Bethlehem Catholic, it would use girls in the lineup to collect forfeits in the next round.

There is a rule in the Allentown Diocese that a boy cannot wrestle a girl. That rule has been used this season a couple times: Saucon Valley defeated Notre Dame-Green Pond twice in District 11 this season after Saucon Valley received a forfeit after putting a girl on the mat. Reynolds collected a forfeit in its match against Notre Dame-Green Pond in a Class AA match earlier in the day when it sent a girl out at 106 pounds.

Canon-McMillan coach Jeff Havelka said he heard rumors about Gettysburg possibly using a girl, but he wasn’t sure it was accurate.

The Big Macs (16-4) made sure Gettysburg never got that chance to pull that maneuver, winning 45-18.

Canon-McMillan won six of the first seven bouts and built a 26-3 lead.

The Big Macs had falls from Jimmy Baxter (132) and Evan Miller (220) and collected bonus points (major decisions or technical falls) in seven other matches.

Canon-McMillan will now face Bethlehem Catholic in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

Canon-McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18

106: Conlan O’Donoghue (CM) major dec. Reed Miller, 13-4.

*113: Brandon Dami (CM) major dec. Montana Deawder, 11-1.

120: Costa Moore (CM) major dec. Tyler Withers, 12-1.

126: Jacob Gardner (CM) tech fall Dalton Redden, 16-0 (4:00).

132: Jimmy Baxter (CM) p. Ethan Dalton, 1:41.

138: Jacob Cherry (G) dec. Tyler Soule, 8-1.

145: Gabriel Stafford (CM) dec. Jared Townsend, 11-7.

152: Tanner Rohaley (CM) major dec. Luke Sainato, 9-0.

160: Compton Devin (G) dec. Blake Joseph, 8-3.

170: Matthew Furman (CM) major dec. Nathan Ridgley, 8-0.

182: Dylan Reinert (G) p. Tyler Rohaley, :33.

195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) tech fall Max Gourley, 16-1 (3:46).

220: Evan Miller (CM) p. Christian Conner, 2:51.

285: Trevor Gallaghner (G) p. Austin Miller, 3:07.

* — Match started at 113 pounds.

Records: Canon-McMillan 16-4; Gettysburg 21-1.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

