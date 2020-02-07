PIAA team wrestling tournament: Canon-McMillan marches past Gettysburg
Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 10:34 PM
HERSHEY – There was a rumor circulating around the Giant Center on Thursday that if Gettysburg were to defeat Canon-McMillan and face Bethlehem Catholic, it would use girls in the lineup to collect forfeits in the next round.
There is a rule in the Allentown Diocese that a boy cannot wrestle a girl. That rule has been used this season a couple times: Saucon Valley defeated Notre Dame-Green Pond twice in District 11 this season after Saucon Valley received a forfeit after putting a girl on the mat. Reynolds collected a forfeit in its match against Notre Dame-Green Pond in a Class AA match earlier in the day when it sent a girl out at 106 pounds.
Canon-McMillan coach Jeff Havelka said he heard rumors about Gettysburg possibly using a girl, but he wasn’t sure it was accurate.
The Big Macs (16-4) made sure Gettysburg never got that chance to pull that maneuver, winning 45-18.
Canon-McMillan won six of the first seven bouts and built a 26-3 lead.
The Big Macs had falls from Jimmy Baxter (132) and Evan Miller (220) and collected bonus points (major decisions or technical falls) in seven other matches.
Canon-McMillan will now face Bethlehem Catholic in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
Canon-McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18
106: Conlan O’Donoghue (CM) major dec. Reed Miller, 13-4.
*113: Brandon Dami (CM) major dec. Montana Deawder, 11-1.
120: Costa Moore (CM) major dec. Tyler Withers, 12-1.
126: Jacob Gardner (CM) tech fall Dalton Redden, 16-0 (4:00).
132: Jimmy Baxter (CM) p. Ethan Dalton, 1:41.
138: Jacob Cherry (G) dec. Tyler Soule, 8-1.
145: Gabriel Stafford (CM) dec. Jared Townsend, 11-7.
152: Tanner Rohaley (CM) major dec. Luke Sainato, 9-0.
160: Compton Devin (G) dec. Blake Joseph, 8-3.
170: Matthew Furman (CM) major dec. Nathan Ridgley, 8-0.
182: Dylan Reinert (G) p. Tyler Rohaley, :33.
195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) tech fall Max Gourley, 16-1 (3:46).
220: Evan Miller (CM) p. Christian Conner, 2:51.
285: Trevor Gallaghner (G) p. Austin Miller, 3:07.
* — Match started at 113 pounds.
Records: Canon-McMillan 16-4; Gettysburg 21-1.
