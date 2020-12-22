PIAA team wrestling tournament delayed

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 6:44 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Ian Oswalt gets a takedown against Hamburg’s Kyle Vernon at 132 pounds during last season’s PIAA Class AA team wrestling tournament in Hershey.

The PIAA remains committed to crowning team wrestling champions this winter, but for now, it doesn’t know when or where.

The PIAA board voted Tuesday to postpone its team tournament until a date to be determined. The team tournament was delayed until after individual state champions are crowned March 12-13, flipping the traditional order of the PIAA postseason schedule.

The team tournament was originally scheduled to start Feb. 8 with the finals Feb. 12-13 at Giant Center in Hershey, but the PIAA board was concerned schools wouldn’t have adequate time to complete their regular seasons.

The team championship could be held as late as March 29-30, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.

“We’re going to put everything on the table to possibly have a team champion because it’s important to the membership,” Lombardi said. “When we met as a wrestling steering committee, it was a consensus of the committee that we want to make all efforts that we can. What the board did today provides us maximum flexibility.”

However, delaying the team championship could cause a scheduling conflict at Giant Center, Lombardi said.

