PIAA team wrestling tournament: Waynesburg slides by Central Dauphin

Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 10:31 PM

HERSHEY – Waynesburg’s first-ever match at the PIAA Class AAA Team Wrestling Championship went very well.

In fact, the WPIAL champions looked like they’ve been there before.

Waynesburg (13-0) didn’t let the bright lights of the Giant Center get to them. The Raiders just went out and pummeled District 3 powerhouse Central Dauphin, 40-21.

“These guys are used to handling pressure,” Waynesburg coach Joe Throckmorton said. “They’ve been in pressure situations since they were ages 5, 6, 7. That’s why they don’t get too high or too low. They have bigger goals than this.”

Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos gave the Rams an early 3-0 lead with a 3-2 win against Nate Jones.

That’s when Waynesburg took over by winning the next six bouts and taking a 22-3 lead.

The big wins for the Raiders during the run were by Hunter Shriver, who got a pin at 120, Cole Homet, who defeated Josh Miller, 7-1, and Colton Stoneking, who rallied to defeat Bryce Buckman, 7-5.

“Central Dauphin is dangerous, so we had to make sure we were in good position,” Throckmorton said. “They cross-wrist tilt from anywhere, and we did a job good preventing that.”

Stoneking said he didn’t consider his win over Buckman an upset.

Waynesburg 40, Central Dauphin 21

106: Mac Church (W) p. Alliyar Nassyrov, 2:14.

*113: Matt Repos (CD) d. Nate Jones, 3-2.

120: Hunter Shriver (W) p. Liam Kennedy, 3:57.

126: Rocco Welsh (W) won by forfeit.

132: Cole Homet (W) dec. Josh Miller, 7-1.

138: Colton Stoneking (W) dec. Bryce Buckman, 7-5.

145: Wyatt Henson (W) major dec. Wade McClune, 12-4.

152: Tye Weathersby (CD) dec. Nate Stephenson, 6-0.

160: Luca Augustine (W) p. Ethan Pae, 2:44.

170: Eli Makel (W) d. Behruz Anvarov, 4-3.

182: Timmy Smith (CD) dec. Darnell Johnson, 2-0.

195: Jackson Talbott (CD) p. Noah Tustin, 4:52.

220: Marques Holton (CD) won by forfeit.

* — Match started at 113 pounds.

Records: Waynesburg 13-0, Central Dauphin 19-3.

