PIAA tweaks fall playoff brackets, cross country qualifiers

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 10:55 PM

Tribune-Review Runners start their race during the WCCA cross country championships Oct. 12, 2017 at Westmoreland County Community College.

The PIAA made tweaks to its fall postseason plans Wednesday, including a move that lets more WPIAL runners into the state cross country championship.

The playoff brackets for team sports also were reworked to include District 12 after the Philadelphia Catholic League decided to take part in fall sports.

The PIAA previously approved a cross country plan that let every district send one team and five individuals to the state championship meet. The board amended that plan Wednesday and adopted a formula more proportionate to the number of teams in each district.

The move benefits the WPIAL.

Now, along with one team, 10 WPIAL runners will qualify for the state meet in both Class 3A boys and girls. The WPIAL will send seven additional boys and girls runners in Class 2A and A.

The PIAA cross country championship is Nov. 7.

The most notable change in the team brackets was to Class 4A football. Now, the District 12 team shares the same side of the bracket as the WPIAL champion.

Those teams could meet in the state semifinals.

