Some PIAA teams might resume workouts next month, if governor approves

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Alex Aeillo participates in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7on7 tournament on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Latrobe High School.

The PIAA board of directors unanimously supports a county-by-county approach to restarting high school sports, once the governor gives his approval.

If that approval comes soon, some schools might resume workouts as early as next month.

The PIAA board discussed Wednesday whether the PIAA should set one restart date for the entire state or whether it could allow schools from different regions with varying covid-19 outlooks to restart at different times. Board members saw no reason to keep athletes idle once Gov. Tom Wolf says sports can resume.

“I understand the concern of state championships down the road and what’s fair and what’s equitable,” said District 11 chairman Bob Hartman, whose district includes seven Eastern Pennsylvania counties. “But you know what, that’s (a discussion for) October or November. That’s five months from now. If we can let kids go, let’s let them go and be kids.”

PIAA president James Zack said he agreed “wholeheartedly.”

That’s likely good news for Western Pennsylvania, where all counties will be in the yellow phase of Wolf’s color-coded reopening by Friday. The majority of the counties that remain red are along the far eastern edge of the state.

“If (District 10 chairman) Pete Iacino’s kids in Erie can start working out together two weeks from now … I don’t think we should stop those kids,” Hartman said, “because I have kids at home that would love to be able to get out. Why should we deny any kid or group of kids, if they’re permitted, to do what they can do?”

Wolf has shared no timeline for turning any counties green.

Just because a county turns green, however, it doesn’t mean Wolf will allow an immediate return to offseason workouts, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.

Since April, the PIAA had targeted July 1 as the earliest high school teams could resume team workouts, but Lombardi said that could be moved up if the governor approves. The board voted unanimously Wednesday and gave Lombardi authority to alter that July 1 date, once the governor grants permission.

“I think the board gets a bad rap that they don’t care,” Lombardi said. “You saw and heard how committed they are to get kids to do what they like to do: play athletics. That’s why this whole scenario of the last eight weeks has been so gut-wrenching for all of us.”

