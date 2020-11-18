PIAA urges winter sport teams to ‘set the foundation’ by starting practice Friday

By:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 9:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky works with his team during practice Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Norwin High School.

The PIAA wants winter sports teams to “set the foundation” by starting preseason practice Friday, if possible.

With covid-19 making the future uncertain, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi is urging teams to accomplish as much as they can as soon as they can. Friday marks the first day winter teams can practice.

The PIAA has preseason requirements teams must meet before starting regular-season competition. For example, basketball teams must complete 15 preseason practices, whether the team starts now or later.

Teams need five practices before their first scrimmage.

“We’re trying to get people to set the foundation, so that if they do have a hiccup, you can adjust and adapt,” Lombardi said. “If we learned anything from the fall, the people who started earlier were able to handle interruptions easier than those who started late because they ran against time and didn’t have any room in the schedule.”

If basketball teams start workouts Friday and complete 15 practices in the next three weeks, they’d have almost 10 weeks left to play their 22 games, Lombardi said.

“If you wait until let’s say January 31 to start, well you’ve got to get three weeks of practice in. Now that takes you to about the 18th of February,” he said. “You’re only going to have two weeks to play. You can’t play 22 games in 14 days.”

The PIAA board met Wednesday and made no changes to the winter schedule. That’s not to say there won’t be any in the future. The PIAA has indicated it wants the regular season to start on time, but Lombardi hinted about major changes that could await in the postseason.

Winter sports likely will follow a plan used in the fall, when the PIAA reduced state playoffs to a district-champions-only tournament.

“Are we going to have a 32-team bracket in basketball?” Lombardi said. “Are we going to have all those qualifiers in swimming and wrestling? We are pretty sure we may be shortening those down, because if we learned from the fall, by having a champions-only tournament gave us the ability to get something in (during the postseason) along with a good regular season.”

Lombardi noted that almost every PIAA district competed in the state football playoffs, proving that member schools favor a postseason tournament over ending the schedule after the regular season.

“Ten of 12 districts said loud and clear we want to go as far as possible,” Lombardi said. “That’s pretty overwhelming.”

But the postseason is months away, so the preseason is the PIAA’s focus for now.

“Our feeling is, if schools are able, they should try to start on the first practice day,” Lombardi said, “and get as many of their practices in as possible.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .