PIHL all-stars produce high-scoring results in showcase event

Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 9:35 PM

The PIHL hosted five high-scoring all-star games Sunday at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center. Here’s a recap of each contest:

Class 3A

Gold 7, Blue 6 — Pine-Richland’s Josh Folmer scored his second goal late in the second period, and the Gold team made the score hold up en route to victory in the Class 3A all-star game.

Jaxson Reed (Seneca Valley) had two goals and assist, and Brayden Sprickman (Cathedral Prep), Ryder Mertens (Peters Township) and Will Tomko (Peters Township) added scores for Gold.

Blue was led by Alec Malichky (Seneca Valley), who had two goals, Austin Malley (Peters Township) with a goal and four assists and Ben Kovac (Peters Township), who had a goal and two assists.

Class 2A

Blue 8, Gold 6 — Armstrong’s Caleb Hoffman had two goals and two assists to help Blue win the Class 2A all-star game.

JD Robinson (Latrobe), Bryce Kropczynski (Penn-Trafford), Andrew Oliver (Thomas Jefferson), Owen Check (Armstrong), Brayden Landraf (Armstrong) and Reid West (Latrobe) also scored for Blue.

Nik Manolakos (Latrobe) had two goals, and Peyton Myers (Latrobe) had a goal and two assists to lead Gold.

Class A (Group 2)

Gold 6, Blue 6 — Gold’s Alex Thomas (Norwin) had two goals and an assist, and Blue’s Daniel Downey (Fox Chapel) and Ethan Bombalski (Kiski) each had two goals as the teams played to a tie in the Class A Group 2 all-star game.

Ethan George (Kiski), Logan Thom (Shaler), Matthew Stelitano (Shaler) and Gabe Nettleton (Indiana) also scored for Gold.

Chase Kushner (Greensburg Salem) and Mason Heininger (Fox Chapel) also scored for Blue.

Class A (Group 1)

Gold 6, Blue 5 — Quaker Valley’s Will Watson scored 4:48 into the third period to give Gold a victory over Blue in the Class A Group 1 all-star game.

Braedan Steffey (Quaker Valley) had two goals, and Austin Gatti (Avonworth), Conner Ralston (Avonworth) and Owen Sroka (North Hills) also scored for Gold.

Braeden Martin (McDowell) had four goals to lead Blue.

Division II

Blue 8, Gold 6 — Deer Lakes’ AJ Schaaf scored three goals and added six assists, and Kenny Cadwallader (Ringgold) had four goals and three assists as Blue earned a victory over Gold in the Division II all-star game. Max Sokol (Connellsville) also scored for Blue.

Gold was led by Tanner Heidkamp (Carrick), who had a goal and four assists, and Ryan Saginaw (Bishop Canevin), who scored twice.