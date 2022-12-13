PIHL announces November players of the month

By:

Monday, December 12, 2022 | 4:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Nick Bruno plays against Latrobe on Oct. 14, 2021 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League announced its November players of the month.

In Class 3A, Bethel Park senior forward Christian Strang claimed top honors after scoring a pair of goals in November. Strang, who has battled illness and injury, has seven points (5 goals, 2 assists) this season for the Black Hawks (3-7).

Hempfield’s Nick Bruno was the Class 2A recipient. In five games last month, the senior forward had 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points as the Spartans (5-3) went 3-2.

Bruno leads the Spartans with 20 goals and 20 assists for a league-leading 40 points. He has five goals on the power play.

Dylan Bourque of North Catholic (6-2-1) was the Class A selection. A junior goalkeeper and the son of former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Phil Bourque, he went 2-0 with 55 saves and shutouts against Avonworth and West Allegheny.

His 95.3 save percentage and 1.18 goals-against average lead Class A.

The Division II player of the month is Bishop Canevin junior forward Ryan Saginaw, who has returned from an injury to score 23 goals and distribute 13 assists for the Crusaders (9-0), who went 5-0 last month.

His 36 points lead the division.

Congratulations to the November 2022 PIHL Players of the Month! pic.twitter.com/15QsLmgN54 — PIHL Hockey (@PIHLhockey) December 12, 2022

