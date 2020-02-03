PIHL high school hockey standings through Feb. 2, 2020

Sunday, February 2, 2020 | 10:11 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 2.

In Class AAA, the top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs.

In Class AA, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.

In Class A, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.

In Class B, the top four teams from each of the two divisions qualify for the playoffs.

*-Clinched a playoff berth

@-Clinched a home playoff game

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

%-Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

*-North Allegheny, 13-3-1 = 27

*-Upper St. Clair, 11-3-1 = 23

Peters Township, 10-5-0- = 20

Canon-McMillan, 9-5-2 = 20

Cathedral Prep, 9-6-1 = 19

Seneca Valley, 9-6-1 = 19

Pine-Richland, 8-4-1 = 17

Bethel Park, 7-8-0 = 14

Mt. Lebanon, 5-9-2 = 12

x-Butler, 3-13-1 = 7

x-Central Catholic, 2-13-1 = 5

Class AA

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 7-5-3 = 17

Meadville, 6-8-1 = 13

Mars, 5-7-0 = 10

x-Moon, 2-13-1 = 5

Northeast Division

Plum, 6-8-1 = 13

Armstrong, 5-9-1 = 11

Shaler, 3-11-0 = 6

Hampton, 3-12-0 = 6

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 14-0-0 = 28

Montour, 12-4-0 = 24

West Allegheny, 11-4-0 = 22

x-South Fayette, 5-9-0 = 10

Southeast Division

*-Latrobe, 13-1-1 = 27

Franklin Regional, 9-5-0 = 18

Hempfield, 8-5-0 = 16

Penn-Trafford, 7-6-1 = 15

Class A

Northwest Division

*-North Catholic, 13-1-1 = 27

Blackhawk, 4-11-1 = 9

Beaver, 1-15-0 = 2

Sewickley Academy, 0-15-1 = 1

Northeast Division

Indiana, 8-5-3 = 19

Kiski Area, 8-6-0 = 16

Fox Chapel, 6-6-3 = 15

Freeport, 4-11-0 = 8

Southwest Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 15-1-0 = 30

South Park, 13-3-0 = 26

North Hills, 10-5-1 = 21

Chartiers Valley, 8-5-3 = 19

Southeast Division

Bishop McCort, 12-2-1 = 25

Norwin, 12-3-1 = 25

Greensburg Salem, 9-4-2 = 20

Westmont-Hilltop, 7-7-1 = 15

Wheeling Division

%-Wheeling Park, 7-6-2 = 16

%-Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-12-0 = 2

Class B

North Division

*-Neshannock, 12-2-0 = 24

*-Avonworth, 8-4-1 = 17

Burrell, 5-9-0 = 10

Wilmington, 4-7-0 = 8

Central Valley, 3-9-0 = 6

x-Erie McDowell, 1-14-0 = 2

South Division

*-Ringgold, 14-0-0 = 28

*-Carrick, 11-1-1 = 23

Elizabeth Forward, 7-5-1 = 15

Morgantown, 6-6-1 = 13

Connellsville, 6-8-0 = 12

Bishop Canevin, 6-9-0 = 12

Trinity, 5-10-0 = 10

