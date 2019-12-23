PIHL high school hockey standings through Jan. 1

Here are the PIHL high school hockey standings through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

In Class AAA, the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.

In Class AA, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.

In Class A, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.

In Class B, the top four teams from each of the two divisions qualify for the playoffs.

* Clinched a playoff berth

@ Clinched a home playoff game

x Eliminated from playoff chase

% Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs

Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA:

North Allegheny, 10-2-1 = 21

Pine-Richland, 7-2-1 = 15

Upper St. Clair, 7-3-0 = 14

Canon-McMillan, 7-4-0 = 14

Seneca Valley, 7-4-0 = 14

Peters Township, 7-5-0- = 14

Erie Cathedral Prep, 5-6-1 = 11

Mt. Lebanon, 5-6-1 = 11

Bethel Park, 4-6-0 = 8

Central Catholic, 2-10-0 = 4

Butler, 2-11-0 = 4

Class AA:

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 6-4-1 = 13

Meadville, 3-6-1 = 7

Mars, 3-6-0 = 6

Moon, 1-9-1 = 3

Northeast Division

Plum, 6-5-0 = 12

Armstrong, 5-7-0 = 10

Hampton, 2-9-0 = 4

Shaler, 1-10-0 = 2

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 8-0-0 = 16

Montour, 8-4-0 = 16

West Allegheny, 8-4-0 = 16

South Fayette, 3-8-0 = 6

Southeast Division

Latrobe, 11-0-0 = 22

Franklin Regional, 8-2-0 = 16

Hempfield, 7-4-0 = 14

Penn-Trafford, 5-4-0 = 10

Class A:

Northwest Division

North Catholic, 10-1-0 = 20

Blackhawk, 4-7-1 = 9

Beaver, 1-10-0 = 2

Sewickley Academy, 0-12-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Indiana, 6-5-2 = 14

Kiski Area, 6-4-0 = 12

Fox Chapel, 4-4-3 = 11

Freeport, 3-9-0 = 6

Southwest Division

Thomas Jefferson, 12-1-0 = 24

South Park, 11-2-0 = 22

North Hills, 7-3-0 = 14

Chartiers Valley, 5-4-2 = 12

Southeast Division

Bishop McCort, 10-2-1 = 21

Norwin, 8-2-0 = 16

Greensburg Salem, 6-3-1 = 13

Westmont-Hilltop, 4-6-1 = 9

Wheeling Division

%-Wheeling Park, 4-4-2 = 10

%-Wheeling Central Catholic, 0-9-0 = 0

Class B:

North Division

Neshannock, 9-2-0 = 18

Avonworth, 7-1-1 = 15

Burrell, 3-7-0 = 6

Central Valley, 2-7-0 = 4

Wilmington, 2-7-0 = 4

Erie McDowell, 1-10-0 = 2

South Division

Ringgold, 11-0-0 = 22

Carrick, 9-1-0 = 18

Elizabeth Forward, 6-4-1 = 13

Connellsville, 6-6-0 = 12

Trinity, 5-8-0 = 10

Bishop Canevin, 4-8-0 = 8

Morgantown, 3-4-1 = 7

