PIHL high school hockey standings through Jan. 12, 2020
Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 7:44 PM
Here are the latest PIHL standings through Sunday, Jan. 12.
Exclusive coverage of the 2020 PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs can be heard and viewed only on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
In Class AAA, the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.
In Class AA, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.
In Class A, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.
In Class B, the top four teams from each of the two divisions qualify for the playoffs.
*Clinched a playoff berth
@Clinched a home playoff game
x Eliminated from playoff chase
%Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs
Team, Wins, Losses, Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA:
North Allegheny, 11-2-1 = 23
Seneca Valley, 9-4-0 = 18
Upper St. Clair, 8-3-1 = 17
Canon-McMillan, 8-4-1 = 17
Pine-Richland, 7-2-2 = 16
Peters Township, 7-5-0- = 14
Cathedral Prep, 5-6-1 = 11
Mt. Lebanon, 5-7-1 = 11
Bethel Park, 5-6-0 = 10
Butler, 2-11-1 = 5
Central Catholic, 2-10-0 = 4
Class AA
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 6-4-2 = 14
Meadville, 4-6-1 = 9
Mars, 3-6-0 = 6
Moon, 1-9-1 = 3
Northeast Division
Plum, 6-6-1 = 13
Armstrong, 5-7-0 = 10
Hampton, 2-10-0 = 4
Shaler, 2-10-0 = 4
Southwest Division
Baldwin, 9-0-0 = 18
Montour, 8-4-0 = 16
West Allegheny, 8-4-0 = 16
South Fayette, 3-9-0 = 6
Southeast Division
Latrobe, 11-0-0 = 22
Franklin Regional, 9-2-0 = 18
Hempfield, 7-4-0 = 14
Penn-Trafford, 6-4-0 = 12
Class A
Northwest Division
North Catholic, 10-1-1 = 21
Blackhawk, 4-8-1 = 9
Beaver, 1-12-0 = 2
Sewickley Academy, 0-13-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Indiana, 7-5-2 = 16
Fox Chapel, 6-4-3 = 15
Kiski Area, 7-4-0 = 14
Freeport, 4-9-0 = 8
Southwest Division
Thomas Jefferson, 12-1-0 = 24
South Park, 12-2-0 = 24
North Hills, 7-4-1 = 15
Chartiers Valley, 5-4-3 = 13
Southeast Division
Bishop McCort, 10-2-1 = 21
Norwin, 9-2-0 = 18
Greensburg Salem, 7-3-1 = 15
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-6-1 = 11
Wheeling Division
%Wheeling Park, 4-5-2 = 10
%Wheeling Central Catholic, 0-9-0 = 0
Class B
North Division
Neshannock, 10-2-0 = 20
Avonworth, 7-2-1 = 15
Wilmington, 3-7-0 = 6
Burrell, 3-8-0 = 6
Central Valley, 2-8-0 = 4
McDowell, 1-11-0 = 2
South Division
Ringgold, 11-0-0 = 22
Carrick, 10-1-0 = 20
Elizabeth Forward, 6-4-1 = 13
Connellsville, 6-7-0 = 12
Morgantown, 5-4-1 = 11
Bishop Canevin, 5-8-0 = 10
Trinity, 5-9-0 = 10
