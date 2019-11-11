PIHL hockey standings through Sunday, Nov 10
Sunday, November 10, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Here are the PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Nov. 10.
In Class AAA, the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.
In Class AA, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.
In Class A, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.
In Class B, the top four teams from each of the two divisions qualify for the playoffs.
*Clinched a playoff berth
@Clinched a home playoff game
xEliminated from playoff chase
%Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs
Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA:
North Allegheny, 5-0-1 = 11
Seneca Valley, 5-0-0 = 10
Canon-McMillan, 4-2-0 = 8
Peters Township, 4-3-0- = 8
Upper St. Clair, 3-2-0 = 6
Pine-Richland, 2-1-1 = 5
Erie Cathedral Prep, 2-3-1 = 5
Bethel Park, 2-4-0 = 4
Central Catholic, 2-4-0 = 4
Mt. Lebanon, 2-5-0 = 4
Butler, 2-6-0 = 4
Class AA:
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 3-3-0 = 6
Mars, 2-2-0 = 4
Meadville, 2-2-0 = 4
Moon, 0-5-1 = 1
Northeast Division
Plum, 3-2-0 = 6
Armstrong, 3-5-0 = 6
Hampton, 1-5-0 = 2
Shaler, 0-6-0 = 0
Southwest Division
Baldwin, 5-0-0 = 10
West Allegheny, 5-1-0 = 10
South Fayette, 3-3-0 = 6
Montour, 3-3-0 = 6
Southeast Division
Latrobe, 5-0-0 = 10
Franklin Regional, 3-1-0 = 6
Penn-Trafford, 3-2-0 = 6
Hempfield, 3-3-0 = 6
Class A:
Northwest Division
North Catholic, 5-0-0 = 10
Blackhawk, 2-2-1 = 5
Beaver, 1-5-0 = 2
Sewickley Academy, 0-7-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Indiana, 4-2-1 = 9
Kiski Area, 3-2-0 = 6
Fox Chapel, 2-2-1 = 5
Freeport, 1-5-0 = 2
Southwest Division
South Park, 6-1-0 = 12
Thomas Jefferson, 5-1-0 = 10
Chartiers Valley, 1-3-1 = 3
North Hills, 1-3-0 = 2
Southeast Division
Norwin, 6-0-0 = 12
Bishop McCort, 4-0-1 = 9
Greensburg Salem, 3-1-1 = 7
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-2-1 = 3
Wheeling Division
%-Wheeling Park, 2-2-0 = 4
%-Wheeling Central Catholic, 0-2-0 = 2
Class B:
North Division
Neshannock, 5-0-0 = 10
Central Valley, 2-1-0 = 4
Avonworth, 2-1-0 = 4
Wilmington, 2-2-0 = 4
Burrell, 1-4-0 = 2
Erie McDowell, 0-5-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 5-0-0 = 10
Carrick, 4-1-0 = 8
Connellsville, 3-4-0 = 6
Morgantown, 2-1-0 = 4
Elizabeth Forward, 2-2-0 = 4
Bishop Canevin, 2-5-0 = 4
Trinity, 1-5-0 = 2
