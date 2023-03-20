PIHL Penguins Cup finals preview: 4 teams to be crowned champions

By:

Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 8:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Austin Malley celebrates his goal against North Allegheny with Porter Erb (left) and Ben Kovac during their PIHL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, March 13, 2023, at RMU.

A year ago, the PIHL Penguins Cup was raised by Peters Township in 3A, Thomas Jefferson in 2A and Norwin in A, and Neshannock won the Division II championship.

This season, Peters Township hopes to repeat while three new champions will be crowned Monday and Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

The PIHL will have two days of championship high school hockey and all four title games can be seen on Trib HSSN.

2023 PIHL Penguins Cup Class 3A championship

Peters Township (18-3-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-8-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Monday, at 6:15 p.m.

Penguins Cup Class 3A semifinals

Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 0

Upper St. Clair 6, Pine-Richland 3

Penguins Cup Class 3A quarterfinals

Peters Township 7, Mt. Lebanon 1

Pine-Richland 2, Seneca Valley 1

Upper St. Clair 6, Central Catholic 2

North Allegheny 3, Cathedral Prep 0

2023 PIHL Penguins Cup Class 2A championship

Armstrong (19-3-0) vs. South Fayette (17-3-2) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Tuesday, at 6:15 p.m.

Penguins Cup Class 2A semifinals

Armstrong 7, Thomas Jefferson 2

South Fayette 4, Latrobe 1

Penguins Cup Class 2A quarterfinals

Armstrong 12, Hempfield 1

Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn-Trafford 1

South Fayette 3, Franklin Regional 2

*Latrobe advances after Bishop McCort forfeits due to the use of an ineligible player

2023 PIHL Penguins Cup Class A championship

Fox Chapel (20-2-0) vs. Kiski Area (18-5-0) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Monday, at 8:45 p.m.

Penguins Cup Class A semifinals

Fox Chapel 7, Norwin 3

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Penguins Cup Class A quarterfinals

Kiski Area 3, North Hills 2

Norwin 3, McDowell 2

Fox Chapel 5, Quaker Valley 3

Greensburg Salem 6, Shaler 3

Penguins Cup Class A first round

Kiski Area 4, Avonworth 3

Norwin 6, West Allegheny 5

Quaker Valley 3, Indiana 0

Shaler 2, North Catholic 1

2023 PIHL Division 2 championship

Bishop Canevin (19-1-0) vs. Ringgold (15-4-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Tuesday, at 8:45 p.m.

PIHL Division 2 semifinals

Bishop Canevin 4, Connellsville 1

Ringgold 3, Deer Lakes 2

PIHL Division 2 quarterfinals

Bishop Canevin 4, Morgantown 0

Connellsville 8, Neshannock 1

Ringgold 9, Burrell 3

Deer Lakes 6, Carrick 0