PIHL Penguins Cup finals preview: 4 teams to be crowned champions
Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 8:52 PM
A year ago, the PIHL Penguins Cup was raised by Peters Township in 3A, Thomas Jefferson in 2A and Norwin in A, and Neshannock won the Division II championship.
This season, Peters Township hopes to repeat while three new champions will be crowned Monday and Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
The PIHL will have two days of championship high school hockey and all four title games can be seen on Trib HSSN.
2023 PIHL Penguins Cup Class 3A championship
Peters Township (18-3-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-8-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Monday, at 6:15 p.m.
Penguins Cup Class 3A semifinals
Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 0
Upper St. Clair 6, Pine-Richland 3
Penguins Cup Class 3A quarterfinals
Peters Township 7, Mt. Lebanon 1
Pine-Richland 2, Seneca Valley 1
Upper St. Clair 6, Central Catholic 2
North Allegheny 3, Cathedral Prep 0
2023 PIHL Penguins Cup Class 2A championship
Armstrong (19-3-0) vs. South Fayette (17-3-2) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Tuesday, at 6:15 p.m.
Penguins Cup Class 2A semifinals
Armstrong 7, Thomas Jefferson 2
South Fayette 4, Latrobe 1
Penguins Cup Class 2A quarterfinals
Armstrong 12, Hempfield 1
Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn-Trafford 1
South Fayette 3, Franklin Regional 2
*Latrobe advances after Bishop McCort forfeits due to the use of an ineligible player
2023 PIHL Penguins Cup Class A championship
Fox Chapel (20-2-0) vs. Kiski Area (18-5-0) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Monday, at 8:45 p.m.
Penguins Cup Class A semifinals
Fox Chapel 7, Norwin 3
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Penguins Cup Class A quarterfinals
Kiski Area 3, North Hills 2
Norwin 3, McDowell 2
Fox Chapel 5, Quaker Valley 3
Greensburg Salem 6, Shaler 3
Penguins Cup Class A first round
Kiski Area 4, Avonworth 3
Norwin 6, West Allegheny 5
Quaker Valley 3, Indiana 0
Shaler 2, North Catholic 1
2023 PIHL Division 2 championship
Bishop Canevin (19-1-0) vs. Ringgold (15-4-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on Tuesday, at 8:45 p.m.
PIHL Division 2 semifinals
Bishop Canevin 4, Connellsville 1
Ringgold 3, Deer Lakes 2
PIHL Division 2 quarterfinals
Bishop Canevin 4, Morgantown 0
Connellsville 8, Neshannock 1
Ringgold 9, Burrell 3
Deer Lakes 6, Carrick 0
