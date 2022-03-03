PIHL playoffs set to begin Monday
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 11:58 PM
North Allegheny (Class 3A), Thomas Jefferson (2A), Fox Chapel (A) and Bishop Canevin (Division 2) are the top seeds for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Penguin Cup playoffs, set to begin Monday at various league-used rinks.
The semifinals will be March 14, 15, 16 and 17, and the finals March 21-22.
The championships will be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Here are the quarterfinal pairings and tournament schedules:
Class 3A
Monday
5-Seneca Valley vs. 4-Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center
7-Central Catholic vs. 2-Pine-Richland, 8 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex
Tuesday
8-Bethel Park vs. 1-North Allegheny, 8:30 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex
6-Baldwin vs. 3-Peters Township, 7 p.m. at Printscape Arena at Southpointe
Semifinals: 6:45, 8:45 p.m. March 14 at RMU Island Sports Center
Championship: 6:30 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Class 2A
Monday
8-Hempfield vs. 1-Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. at Ice Castle Arena
6-Armstrong vs. 3-South Fayette, 9:10 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center
Tuesday
5-Meadville vs. 4-Penn-Trafford, 8:30 p.m. at Palmer Imaging
7-Butler vs. 2-Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Imaging
Semifinals: 6:45, 8:45 p.m. March 14 at RMU Island Sports Center
Championship: 6:30 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Class A
Monday
8-North Hills vs. 1-Fox Chapel, 7:20 p.m. at Alpha Ice Complex
6-Moon vs. 3-Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m. at RMU Island Sports Complex
Tuesday
5-Westmont Hilltop vs. 4-Norwin, 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Imaging
7-McDowell vs. 2-North Catholic, 9 p.m. at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Semifinals: 6:45, 8:45 p.m. March 16 at RMU Island Sports Center
Championship: 8:45 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Division 2
Tuesday
7-Avonworth vs. 2-Ringgold, 8 p.m. at Rostraver Ice Garden
6-Elizabeth Forward vs. Neshannock, 7:30 p.m. at Hess Ice Rink
Thursday, March 10
8-Morgantown vs. Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. at Ice Castle Arena
5-Wilmington vs. 4-Carrick, 9 p.m. at Ice Castle Arena
Semifinals: 6:30, 8:30 p.m. March 17 at RMU Island Sports Center
Championship: 8:45 p.m. March 22 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
