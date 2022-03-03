PIHL playoffs set to begin Monday

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 11:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Danny Downey celebrates his goal against Kiski Area on Nov. 11, 2021, in Harmar.

North Allegheny (Class 3A), Thomas Jefferson (2A), Fox Chapel (A) and Bishop Canevin (Division 2) are the top seeds for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Penguin Cup playoffs, set to begin Monday at various league-used rinks.

The semifinals will be March 14, 15, 16 and 17, and the finals March 21-22.

The championships will be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Here are the quarterfinal pairings and tournament schedules:

Class 3A

Monday

5-Seneca Valley vs. 4-Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center

7-Central Catholic vs. 2-Pine-Richland, 8 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex

Tuesday

8-Bethel Park vs. 1-North Allegheny, 8:30 p.m. at Baierl Ice Complex

6-Baldwin vs. 3-Peters Township, 7 p.m. at Printscape Arena at Southpointe

Semifinals: 6:45, 8:45 p.m. March 14 at RMU Island Sports Center

Championship: 6:30 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Class 2A

Monday

8-Hempfield vs. 1-Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. at Ice Castle Arena

6-Armstrong vs. 3-South Fayette, 9:10 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center

Tuesday

5-Meadville vs. 4-Penn-Trafford, 8:30 p.m. at Palmer Imaging

7-Butler vs. 2-Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Imaging

Semifinals: 6:45, 8:45 p.m. March 14 at RMU Island Sports Center

Championship: 6:30 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Class A

Monday

8-North Hills vs. 1-Fox Chapel, 7:20 p.m. at Alpha Ice Complex

6-Moon vs. 3-Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m. at RMU Island Sports Complex

Tuesday

5-Westmont Hilltop vs. 4-Norwin, 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Imaging

7-McDowell vs. 2-North Catholic, 9 p.m. at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Semifinals: 6:45, 8:45 p.m. March 16 at RMU Island Sports Center

Championship: 8:45 p.m. March 21 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Division 2

Tuesday

7-Avonworth vs. 2-Ringgold, 8 p.m. at Rostraver Ice Garden

6-Elizabeth Forward vs. Neshannock, 7:30 p.m. at Hess Ice Rink

Thursday, March 10

8-Morgantown vs. Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. at Ice Castle Arena

5-Wilmington vs. 4-Carrick, 9 p.m. at Ice Castle Arena

Semifinals: 6:30, 8:30 p.m. March 17 at RMU Island Sports Center

Championship: 8:45 p.m. March 22 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

