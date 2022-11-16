PIHL selects October players of the month

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | 4:42 PM

With the season more than a month old already, the PIHL announced its first batch of players of the month.

October’s best performers selected by the league are Trey Gallo of North Allegheny (Class 3A), Wes Schwarzmiller of South Fayette (2A), Owen Tutich of Greensburg Salem (A) and Ben Korol of Deer Lakes (Division 2).

A senior defenseman and captain, Gallo had three goals and six assists last month, with four of his points coming on the power play for the Tigers (5-2).

Schwarmiller, a senior winger, tallied 16 points on nine goals and seven assists across five games to take the 2A scoring lead.

He is tendered with the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness.

South Fayette (6-0) is the only unbeaten team in 2A.

Tutich, a senior forward, led the Golden Lions (6-1) to a 4-0 start with 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) during the opening stretch. And Korol has been steady in front of the net for Deer Lakes (4-0), one of three undefeated teams in Division 2.

Korol, a senior goaltender, stopped 94 of 99 shots and has let in just five goals in 193 minutes.

