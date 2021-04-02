PIHL sets brackets for Penguins Cup playoffs

Friday, April 2, 2021 | 11:52 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Freeport hockey team celebrates after defeating North Catholic, 4-3, on Feb. 9, 2021, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

After a most unprecedented regular season with more changes and ups and downs than one can count, the PIHL has reached the Penguins Cup varsity playoffs.

The brackets for the Class AAA, Class AA and Class A and Class B tournaments have been revealed, and quarterfinal games throughout the region begin Monday.

The championship contests will be at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center on April 19-20.

Point percentage was used in a number of cases to determine playoff qualifiers and playoff positioning. Not all teams were able to complete their allocated number of regular-season games.

Point percentage is determined by taking a team’s total number of accumulated points and weighing it against the maximum number of points it could’ve achieved based on games played.

Growing covid concerns last March suspended and ultimately canceled the Penguins Cup playoffs before champions could be crowned.

This year, the regular-season was extended through the end of March to give teams the opportunity to complete schedules. The league got a later-than-usual jump on the season as the first games were played in early November.

PIHL Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday

No. 1 Peters Township (15-4) vs. No. 8 Bethel Park (7-11-0-2), Robert Morris University, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 North Allegheny (13-5-0-2) vs. No. 5 Seneca Valley (13-6-0-1), Baierl Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Canon-McMillan (15-4) vs. No. 7 Mt. Lebanon (9-9-0-2), Robert Morris University, 8:30 p.m.

No. 3 Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. No. 6 Upper St. Clair (9-9-0-1), Frozen Pond, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Monday

No. 1 Baldwin (17-1) vs. No. 8 Penn-Trafford (10-6-0-2), Alpha Ice, 8:30 p.m.

No. 4 Armstrong (10-8) vs. No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1), Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Hempfield (12-6) vs. No. 7 Franklin Regional (11-6-0-1), Belmont Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Montour (11-5-0-2) vs. No. 6 Latrobe (11-6-0-1), Rostraver Ice Garden, 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday

No. 1 Indiana (17-0) vs. No. 8 North Catholic (10-7-1-0), Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7 p.m.

No. 4 McDowell (5-11-2-1) vs. No. 5 Freeport (14-3-1-0), Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Kiski Area (14-3-1-0) vs. No. 7 Greensburg Salem (10-6-0-1), Belmont Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Chartiers Valley (12-4-1-1) vs. No. 6 North Hills (11-5-1-1), Ice Castle, 6:10 p.m.

Class B

Quarterfinals

Monday

No. 1 Ringgold (16-0-0-1) vs. No. 8 Avonworth (7-8-0-1), Ice Castle, 8:10 p.m.

No. 4 Bishop Canevin (11-4-0-2) vs. No. 5 Connellsville (9-5-0-3), Center Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Neshannock (13-3-0-2) vs. No. 7 Elizabeth Forward (8-10), Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Carrick (15-2) vs. No. 6 Wilmington (12-6), Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

