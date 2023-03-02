PIHL sets quarterfinal matchups for Penguins Cup playoffs

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Scotty Allan (right) celebrates with teammates after defeating Franklin Regional, 6-5 in overtime, in the PIHL Class 2A final March 22, 2022 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

A year ago, the PIHL Penguins Cup was raised by Peters Township in 3A, Thomas Jefferson in 2A, Norwin in A and Neshannock in Division 2.

Following four first-round games this week in Class A, the rest of the playoff field is now set for the puck to drop in the 2023 high school hockey postseason starting with the quarterfinals next week.

The PIHL will have four days of semifinals game from March 13-16 at the RMU Island Sports Complex on Neville Island while the four championship games will be played on March 20-21 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Select quarterfinals games, along with all eight semifinals, all four PIHL title games and all four state championship games can be seen here on Trib HSSN.

Class 3A quarterfinals

Pine-Richland (11-8-1) vs. Seneca Valley (14-5-1) at Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (6-14-0) vs. Peters Township (16-3-1) at Printscape Arena at Southpointe, Monday, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (11-8-1) vs. Central Catholic (14-5-1) at Alpha Ice Arena in Harmarville, Monday, 7:20 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (12-8-0) vs. North Allegheny (12-5-3) at Baierl Ice Arena in Warrendale, Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Thomas Jefferson (12-8-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (13-7-0) at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont, Monday, 6 p.m.

Franklin Regional (10-8-1) vs. South Fayette (15-3-2) at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, Monday, 9:10 p.m.

Latrobe (11-7-2) vs. Bishop McCort (14-6-0) at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Hempfield (7-11-1) vs. Armstrong (17-3-0) at Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Class A first round

Kiski Area 4, Avonworth 3

Norwin 6, West Allegheny 5

Quaker Valley 3, Indiana 0

Shaler 2, North Catholic 1

Class A quarterfinals

Kiski Area (16-5-0) vs. North Hills (18-1-1) at RMU Island Sports Complex, Monday, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin (16-4-1) vs. McDowell (16-3-1) at Eriebank Sports Park in Erie, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley (15-5-1) vs. Fox Chapel (18-2-0) at Alpha Ice Arena in Harmarville, Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Shaler (11-9-1) vs. Greensburg Salem (17-3-0) at Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg, Thursday, March 9, 7:15 p.m.

Division 2 quarterfinals

Morgantown (9-8-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (17-1-0) at Ice Castle in Castle Shannon, Monday, 7 p.m.

Neshannock (11-5-2) vs. Connellsville (12-5-1) at Ice Mine in Connellsville, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell (9-5-4) vs. Ringgold (13-4-1) at Rostraver Ice Gardens, Thursday, March 9, 8:15 p.m.

Carrick (9-8-1) vs. Deer Lakes (16-2-0) at Alpha Ice Arena in Harmarville, Thursday, March 9, 9 p.m.