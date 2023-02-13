PIHL standings, playoff qualifiers through Feb. 12, 2023
Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 8:22 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Sunday:
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
*-Peters Township, 14-3-1 = 29
*-Seneca Valley, 13-4-1 = 27
*-Central Catholic, 13-5-1 = 27
*-North Allegheny, 11-4-3 = 25
*-Pine-Richland, 10-7-1 = 21
*-Upper St. Clair, 9-7-1 = 19
*-Cathedral Prep, 9-8-0 = 18
Baldwin, 5-11-2 = 12
Bethel Park, 5-11-1 = 11
Mt. Lebanon, 5-13-0 = 10
Canon-McMillan, 4-13-1 = 9
Class 2A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)
*-Armstrong, 16-2-0 = 32
*-South Fayette, 13-1-2 = 28
*-Bishop McCort, 12-6-0 = 24
*-Latrobe, 11-6-1 = 23
*-Penn-Trafford, 10-7-0 = 20
*-Thomas Jefferson, 10-7-0 = 20
*-Franklin Regional, 8-8-1 = 17
*-Hempfield, 7-9-1 = 15
x-Meadville, 3-13-1 = 7
x-Mars, 3-14-0 = 6
x-Butler, 2-15-1 = 5
Class A: (7 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-North Hills, 16-1-1 = 33
*-Montour, 14-4-0 = 28
*-McDowell, 13-4-2 = 28
Quaker Valley, 12-5-1 = 25
West Allegheny, 11-5-2 = 24
North Catholic, 11-5-1 = 23
Avonworth, 10-7-1 = 21
x-Moon, 8-9-0 = 16
x-Chartiers Valley, 6-10-1 = 13
x-Blackhawk, 4-12-2 = 10
x-Beaver, 1-16-0 = 2
x-Wheeling Park, 0-17-0 = 0
Blue Division
*-Fox Chapel, 16-2-0 = 32
*-Greensburg Salem, 15-3-0 = 30
*-Kiski Area, 14-3-0 = 28
*-Norwin, 13-4-1 = 27
Indiana, 10-7-1 = 21
Freeport, 9-8-1 = 19
Shaler, 8-9-0 = 16
x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-13-0 = 10
x-Plum, 3-13-3 = 9
x-Hampton, 3-14-0 = 6
x-Westmont-Hilltop, 2-16-0 = 4
Class D2: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 15-0-0 = 30
*-Deer Lakes, 14-2-0 = 28
*-Neshannock, 10-3-2 = 22
*-Burrell, 8-5-3 = 19
x-Wilmington, 3-12-0 = 6
x-Central Valley, 1-15-1 = 3
Blue Division
*-Ringgold, 12-2-1 = 25
*-Connellsville, 10-5-1 = 21
Carrick, 7-8-1 = 15
Elizabeth Forward, 7-8-1 = 15
Morgantown, 7-8-1 = 15
x-Trinity, 0-15-0 = 0
