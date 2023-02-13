TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings, playoff qualifiers through Feb. 12, 2023

By:
Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 8:22 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Sunday:

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#- indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

*-Peters Township, 14-3-1 = 29

*-Seneca Valley, 13-4-1 = 27

*-Central Catholic, 13-5-1 = 27

*-North Allegheny, 11-4-3 = 25

*-Pine-Richland, 10-7-1 = 21

*-Upper St. Clair, 9-7-1 = 19

*-Cathedral Prep, 9-8-0 = 18

Baldwin, 5-11-2 = 12

Bethel Park, 5-11-1 = 11

Mt. Lebanon, 5-13-0 = 10

Canon-McMillan, 4-13-1 = 9

Class 2A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

*-Armstrong, 16-2-0 = 32

*-South Fayette, 13-1-2 = 28

*-Bishop McCort, 12-6-0 = 24

*-Latrobe, 11-6-1 = 23

*-Penn-Trafford, 10-7-0 = 20

*-Thomas Jefferson, 10-7-0 = 20

*-Franklin Regional, 8-8-1 = 17

*-Hempfield, 7-9-1 = 15

x-Meadville, 3-13-1 = 7

x-Mars, 3-14-0 = 6

x-Butler, 2-15-1 = 5

Class A: (7 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-North Hills, 16-1-1 = 33

*-Montour, 14-4-0 = 28

*-McDowell, 13-4-2 = 28

Quaker Valley, 12-5-1 = 25

West Allegheny, 11-5-2 = 24

North Catholic, 11-5-1 = 23

Avonworth, 10-7-1 = 21

x-Moon, 8-9-0 = 16

x-Chartiers Valley, 6-10-1 = 13

x-Blackhawk, 4-12-2 = 10

x-Beaver, 1-16-0 = 2

x-Wheeling Park, 0-17-0 = 0

Blue Division

*-Fox Chapel, 16-2-0 = 32

*-Greensburg Salem, 15-3-0 = 30

*-Kiski Area, 14-3-0 = 28

*-Norwin, 13-4-1 = 27

Indiana, 10-7-1 = 21

Freeport, 9-8-1 = 19

Shaler, 8-9-0 = 16

x-Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-13-0 = 10

x-Plum, 3-13-3 = 9

x-Hampton, 3-14-0 = 6

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 2-16-0 = 4

Class D2: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 15-0-0 = 30

*-Deer Lakes, 14-2-0 = 28

*-Neshannock, 10-3-2 = 22

*-Burrell, 8-5-3 = 19

x-Wilmington, 3-12-0 = 6

x-Central Valley, 1-15-1 = 3

Blue Division

*-Ringgold, 12-2-1 = 25

*-Connellsville, 10-5-1 = 21

Carrick, 7-8-1 = 15

Elizabeth Forward, 7-8-1 = 15

Morgantown, 7-8-1 = 15

x-Trinity, 0-15-0 = 0

