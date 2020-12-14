PIHL standings through Dec. 13, 2020

Monday, December 14, 2020 | 9:15 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Justin Mettrick celebrates his goal with Nathan Pololak during their game against Blackhawk on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Brady’s Run Ice Arena. South Park won, 7-4.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.

Because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate to shut down interscholastic sports due to the rise in covid-19 cases across Pennsylvania, there will be no PIHL hockey games until Jan. 4, 2021 at the earliest.

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 5-1-0 = 10

Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8

Canon-McMillan, 3-1-0 = 6

Pine-Richland, 3-1-0 = 6

Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-0 = 4

Seneca Valley, 2-1-0 = 4

Bethel Park, 2-3-0 = 4

Upper St. Clair, 1-2-0 = 2

Central Catholic, 1-3-0 = 2

Cathedral Prep, 1-4-0 = 2

Butler, 0-6-0 = 0

Class AA

Northwest Division

Mars, 3-2-0 = 6

Montour, 2-0-2 = 6

Meadville, 2-3-0 = 4

Moon, 2-4-0 = 4

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 5-0-0 = 10

West Allegheny, 5-0-0 = 10

Thomas Jefferson, 2-1-1 = 5

South Fayette, 1-3-2 = 4

Northeast Division

Armstrong, 3-4-0 = 6

Shaler, 2-4-1 = 5

Hampton, 2-4-0 = 4

Plum, 0-4-0 = 0

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 4-0-0 = 8

Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8

Franklin Regional, 4-2-0 = 8

Latrobe, 2-4-1 = 5

Class A

Northwest Division

Blackhawk, 2-5-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-2 -0 = 2

Sewickley Academy, 1-2-0 = 2

McDowell, 1-5-0 = 2

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 4-0-1 = 9

North Hills, 3-2-0 = 6

South Park, 2-1-0 = 4

Quaker Valley, 0-4-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Freeport, 3-0-0 = 6

Kiski Area, 3-1-0 = 6

North Catholic, 3-1-0 = 6

Fox Chapel, 1-4-0 = 2

Southeast Division

Indiana, 4-0-0 = 8

Greensburg Salem, 4-2-0 = 8

Norwin, 2-3-0 = 4

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-2-0 = 2

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 5-0-2 = 12

Neshannock, 4-2-1 = 9

Wilmington, 4-1-0 = 8

Burrell, 1-2-0 = 2

Avonworth, 0-3-1 = 1

Central Valley, 0-5-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 7-0-0 = 14

Carrick, 5-1-0 = 10

Elizabeth Forward, 3-4-0 = 6

Connellsville, 2-3-0 = 4

Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-4-0 = 0