PIHL standings through Dec. 13, 2020
Monday, December 14, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.
Because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate to shut down interscholastic sports due to the rise in covid-19 cases across Pennsylvania, there will be no PIHL hockey games until Jan. 4, 2021 at the earliest.
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 5-1-0 = 10
Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8
Canon-McMillan, 3-1-0 = 6
Pine-Richland, 3-1-0 = 6
Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-0 = 4
Seneca Valley, 2-1-0 = 4
Bethel Park, 2-3-0 = 4
Upper St. Clair, 1-2-0 = 2
Central Catholic, 1-3-0 = 2
Cathedral Prep, 1-4-0 = 2
Butler, 0-6-0 = 0
Class AA
Northwest Division
Mars, 3-2-0 = 6
Montour, 2-0-2 = 6
Meadville, 2-3-0 = 4
Moon, 2-4-0 = 4
Southwest Division
Baldwin, 5-0-0 = 10
West Allegheny, 5-0-0 = 10
Thomas Jefferson, 2-1-1 = 5
South Fayette, 1-3-2 = 4
Northeast Division
Armstrong, 3-4-0 = 6
Shaler, 2-4-1 = 5
Hampton, 2-4-0 = 4
Plum, 0-4-0 = 0
Southeast Division
Hempfield, 4-0-0 = 8
Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8
Franklin Regional, 4-2-0 = 8
Latrobe, 2-4-1 = 5
Class A
Northwest Division
Blackhawk, 2-5-0 = 4
Beaver, 1-2 -0 = 2
Sewickley Academy, 1-2-0 = 2
McDowell, 1-5-0 = 2
Southwest Division
Chartiers Valley, 4-0-1 = 9
North Hills, 3-2-0 = 6
South Park, 2-1-0 = 4
Quaker Valley, 0-4-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Freeport, 3-0-0 = 6
Kiski Area, 3-1-0 = 6
North Catholic, 3-1-0 = 6
Fox Chapel, 1-4-0 = 2
Southeast Division
Indiana, 4-0-0 = 8
Greensburg Salem, 4-2-0 = 8
Norwin, 2-3-0 = 4
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-2-0 = 2
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 5-0-2 = 12
Neshannock, 4-2-1 = 9
Wilmington, 4-1-0 = 8
Burrell, 1-2-0 = 2
Avonworth, 0-3-1 = 1
Central Valley, 0-5-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 7-0-0 = 14
Carrick, 5-1-0 = 10
Elizabeth Forward, 3-4-0 = 6
Connellsville, 2-3-0 = 4
Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0
Trinity, 0-4-0 = 0
