PIHL standings through Dec. 16, 2018
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, December 16, 2018 | 6:36 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Dec. 16. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdsay at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.
Team – Wins – Losses – Ties – Overtime Loss=Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 9-2-0-0=18
Peters Township, 8-2-0-0-=16
Mt. Lebanon, 6-3-0-0=12
Central Catholic, 5 -5 -0-1=11
Bethel Park, 5-4-0-0=10
Seneca Valley, 5-5-0-0=10
Butler, 3-5-0-2=8
Canon-McMillan, 2-8-0-0=4
Cathedral Prep, 2-8-0-0=4
Class AA
North/West Division
Pine-Richland, 10-0-0-0=20
Mars, 9-2-0-0=18
Hampton, 5-5-0-0=10
Moon, 4-4-0-1=9
Quaker Valley, 2-8-0-1=5
Shaler, 1-7-0-3=5
Armstrong, 2-8-0-0=4
South/East Division
Latrobe, 8-2-0-0=16
Upper St. Clair, 7-1-0-2=16
Hempfield, 7-2-0-0=14
Franklin Regional, 6-3-0-2=14
Penn-Trafford, 5-5-0-0=10
Baldwin, 3-6-0-1=7
Plum, 2-6-0-2=6
Class A
North Division
Montour, 10-0-0-0=20
West Allegheny, 9-1-0-0=18
Meadville, 8-2-0-0=16
North Hills, 6-4-0-0=12
Freeport, 5-5-0-0=10
Sewickley Academy, 5-5-0-0=10
Fox Chapel, 3-7-0-0=6
Blackhawk, 2-8-0-0=4
Deer Lakes, 1-8-0-1=3
Beaver, 1-9-0-0=2
East Division
Bishop McCort, 6-3-0-0=12
Norwin, 6-4-0-0=12
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-4-0-2=12
Indiana, 5-3-0-1=11
Greensburg Salem, 2-8-0-0=4
Kiski Area, 1-8-0-0=2
South Division
South Fayette, 9-1-0-0=18
South Park, 7-2-0-1=15
Thomas Jefferson, 7-2-0-0=14
Chartiers Valley, 4-5-0-0=8
Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-6-0-1=5
Wheeling Park, 2-5-0-0=4
Division II
Burrell, 11-0-0-0=22
Ringgold, 9-2-0-0=18
Neshannock, 8-2-0-1=17
Connellsville, 7-2-0-2=16
Central Valley, 6-4-0-2=14
Carrick, 6-4-0-0=12
Knoch, 4-8-0-0=8
Morgantown, 3-6-0-1=7
Bishop Canevin, 2-7-0-1=5
Trinity, 2-7-0-1=5
McDowell, 1-7-0-2=4
