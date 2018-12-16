PIHL standings through Dec. 16, 2018

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, December 16, 2018 | 6:36 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Dec. 16. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdsay at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

Team – Wins – Losses – Ties – Overtime Loss=Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 9-2-0-0=18

Peters Township, 8-2-0-0-=16

Mt. Lebanon, 6-3-0-0=12

Central Catholic, 5 -5 -0-1=11

Bethel Park, 5-4-0-0=10

Seneca Valley, 5-5-0-0=10

Butler, 3-5-0-2=8

Canon-McMillan, 2-8-0-0=4

Cathedral Prep, 2-8-0-0=4

Class AA

North/West Division

Pine-Richland, 10-0-0-0=20

Mars, 9-2-0-0=18

Hampton, 5-5-0-0=10

Moon, 4-4-0-1=9

Quaker Valley, 2-8-0-1=5

Shaler, 1-7-0-3=5

Armstrong, 2-8-0-0=4

South/East Division

Latrobe, 8-2-0-0=16

Upper St. Clair, 7-1-0-2=16

Hempfield, 7-2-0-0=14

Franklin Regional, 6-3-0-2=14

Penn-Trafford, 5-5-0-0=10

Baldwin, 3-6-0-1=7

Plum, 2-6-0-2=6

Class A

North Division

Montour, 10-0-0-0=20

West Allegheny, 9-1-0-0=18

Meadville, 8-2-0-0=16

North Hills, 6-4-0-0=12

Freeport, 5-5-0-0=10

Sewickley Academy, 5-5-0-0=10

Fox Chapel, 3-7-0-0=6

Blackhawk, 2-8-0-0=4

Deer Lakes, 1-8-0-1=3

Beaver, 1-9-0-0=2

East Division

Bishop McCort, 6-3-0-0=12

Norwin, 6-4-0-0=12

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-4-0-2=12

Indiana, 5-3-0-1=11

Greensburg Salem, 2-8-0-0=4

Kiski Area, 1-8-0-0=2

South Division

South Fayette, 9-1-0-0=18

South Park, 7-2-0-1=15

Thomas Jefferson, 7-2-0-0=14

Chartiers Valley, 4-5-0-0=8

Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-6-0-1=5

Wheeling Park, 2-5-0-0=4

Division II

Burrell, 11-0-0-0=22

Ringgold, 9-2-0-0=18

Neshannock, 8-2-0-1=17

Connellsville, 7-2-0-2=16

Central Valley, 6-4-0-2=14

Carrick, 6-4-0-0=12

Knoch, 4-8-0-0=8

Morgantown, 3-6-0-1=7

Bishop Canevin, 2-7-0-1=5

Trinity, 2-7-0-1=5

McDowell, 1-7-0-2=4

