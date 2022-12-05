TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings through Dec. 4, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, December 4, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

Seneca Valley, 7-1-1 = 15

North Allegheny, 7-2-1 = 15

Peters Township, 6-1-0 = 12

Central Catholic, 6-2-0 = 12

Cathedral Prep, 6-4-0 = 12

Baldwin, 4-2-1 =9

Bethel Park, 3-6-0 = 6

Upper St. Clair, 2-3-1 = 5

Canon-McMillan, 2-5-1 = 5

Pine-Richland, 2-6-1 = 5

Mt. Lebanon, 2-8-0 = 4

Class 2A

South Fayette, 7-0-1 = 15

Armstrong, 7-1-0 = 14

Bishop McCort, 6-2-0 = 12

Latrobe, 5-2-1 = 11

Penn-Trafford, 5-2-0 = 10

Franklin Regional, 4-3-1 = 9

Hempfield, 4-3-1 = 9

Thomas Jefferson, 3-5-0 =6

Mars, 2-6-0 = 4

Meadville, 1-7-1 = 3

Butler, 1-9-0 = 2

Class A

Gold Division

North Hills, 7-0-1 = 15

Quaker Valley, 7-1-1 = 15

Avonworth, 7-3-0 = 14

North Catholic, 6-2-1 = 13

McDowell, 5-2-1 =11

Montour, 5-2-1 = 11

West Allegheny, 5-2-1 = 11

Moon, 3-5-0 = 6

Blackhawk, 2-5-2 = 6

Beaver, 1-7-0 = 2

Chartiers Valley, 1-7-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-7-0 = 0

Blue Division

Fox Chapel, 9-1-0 = 18

Greensburg Salem, 9-1-0 = 18

Norwin, 7-1-0 = 14

Kiski Area, 5-3-0 = 10

Indiana, 4-3-1 = 9

Freeport, 4-4-0 = 8

Plum, 2-5-0 = 4

Shaler, 2-6-0 = 4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-4-0 = 2

Hampton, 1-6-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 0-9-0 = 0

Division II

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 9-0-0 = 18

Neshannock, 6-0-2 = 14

Deer Lakes, 6-1-0 = 12

Burrell, 4-3-0 = 8

Wilmington, 2-6-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0

Blue Division

Ringgold, 7-1-0 = 14

Connellsville, 5-10-0 = 10

Carrick, 3-4-1 = 7

Morgantown, 3-4-0 = 6

Elizabeth Forward, 3-5-0 = 6

Trinity, 0-10-0 = 0

