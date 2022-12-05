PIHL standings through Dec. 4, 2022
Sunday, December 4, 2022 | 10:09 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
Seneca Valley, 7-1-1 = 15
North Allegheny, 7-2-1 = 15
Peters Township, 6-1-0 = 12
Central Catholic, 6-2-0 = 12
Cathedral Prep, 6-4-0 = 12
Baldwin, 4-2-1 =9
Bethel Park, 3-6-0 = 6
Upper St. Clair, 2-3-1 = 5
Canon-McMillan, 2-5-1 = 5
Pine-Richland, 2-6-1 = 5
Mt. Lebanon, 2-8-0 = 4
Class 2A
South Fayette, 7-0-1 = 15
Armstrong, 7-1-0 = 14
Bishop McCort, 6-2-0 = 12
Latrobe, 5-2-1 = 11
Penn-Trafford, 5-2-0 = 10
Franklin Regional, 4-3-1 = 9
Hempfield, 4-3-1 = 9
Thomas Jefferson, 3-5-0 =6
Mars, 2-6-0 = 4
Meadville, 1-7-1 = 3
Butler, 1-9-0 = 2
Class A
Gold Division
North Hills, 7-0-1 = 15
Quaker Valley, 7-1-1 = 15
Avonworth, 7-3-0 = 14
North Catholic, 6-2-1 = 13
McDowell, 5-2-1 =11
Montour, 5-2-1 = 11
West Allegheny, 5-2-1 = 11
Moon, 3-5-0 = 6
Blackhawk, 2-5-2 = 6
Beaver, 1-7-0 = 2
Chartiers Valley, 1-7-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-7-0 = 0
Blue Division
Fox Chapel, 9-1-0 = 18
Greensburg Salem, 9-1-0 = 18
Norwin, 7-1-0 = 14
Kiski Area, 5-3-0 = 10
Indiana, 4-3-1 = 9
Freeport, 4-4-0 = 8
Plum, 2-5-0 = 4
Shaler, 2-6-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-4-0 = 2
Hampton, 1-6-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 0-9-0 = 0
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 9-0-0 = 18
Neshannock, 6-0-2 = 14
Deer Lakes, 6-1-0 = 12
Burrell, 4-3-0 = 8
Wilmington, 2-6-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 7-1-0 = 14
Connellsville, 5-10-0 = 10
Carrick, 3-4-1 = 7
Morgantown, 3-4-0 = 6
Elizabeth Forward, 3-5-0 = 6
Trinity, 0-10-0 = 0
