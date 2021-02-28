PIHL standings through Feb. 28, 2021

By:

Sunday, February 28, 2021 | 10:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Nico DiSanti collides with North Catholic goaltender Connor Bridges during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Freeport won, 4-3.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.

The PIHL has announced that games for Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Catholic have been postponed until March 1.

Also the Pa. Cup state hockey championships are set for April 24.

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan, 11-1-1 = 23

North Allegheny, 9-3-1 = 19

Peters Township, 9-2-0 = 18

Pine-Richland, 9-4-0 = 18

Seneca Valley, 8-4-0 = 16

Bethel Park, 7-9-1 = 15

Mt. Lebanon, 5-6-1 = 11

Cathedral Prep, 5-10-0 = 10

Central Catholic, 4-7-2 = 10

Upper St. Clair, 3-6-1 = 7

Butler, 1-12-0 = 2

Class AA

Northwest Division

Meadville, 6-7-1 = 13

Montour, 5-4-2 = 12

Mars, 4-6-1 = 9

Moon, 3-9-0 = 6

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 12-0-0 = 24

Thomas Jefferson, 11-1-1 = 23

West Allegheny, 8-2-0 = 16

South Fayette, 6-5-2 = 14

Northeast Division

Armstrong, 8-6-0 = 16

Shaler, 3-9-1 = 7

Hampton, 2-8-0 = 4

Plum, 0-11-1 = 1

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 12-2-0 = 24

Franklin Regional, 7-6-1 = 15

Penn-Trafford, 6-4-2 = 14

Latrobe, 5-5-1 = 11

Class A

Northwest Division

Sewickley Academy, 5-8-0 = 10

McDowell, 3-9-0 = 6

Blackhawk, 2-12-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-9-1 = 3

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 9-2-1 = 19

South Park, 7-4-1 = 15

North Hills, 6-5-1 = 13

Quaker Valley, 5-7-0 = 10

Northeast Division

Kiski Area, 10-3-0 = 20

North Catholic, 9-5-0 = 18

Freeport, 8-1-0 = 16

Fox Chapel, 3-8-0 = 6

Southeast Division

Indiana, 12-0-0 = 24

Greensburg Salem, 10-5-1 = 21

Norwin, 7-6-0 = 14

Westmont-Hilltop, 3-9-2 = 8

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Neshannock, 11-2-2 = 24

Bishop Canevin, 8-2-2 = 18

Wilmington, 8-4-0 = 16

Avonworth, 4-6-1 = 9

Central Valley, 1-11-1 = 3

Burrell, 1-10-0 = 2

South Division

Ringgold, 14-0-1 = 29

Carrick, 10-2-0 = 20

Connellsville, 7-4-3 = 17

Elizabeth Forward, 7-7-0 = 14

Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-11-0 = 0