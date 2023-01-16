TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings through Jan. 15, 2023

By:
Sunday, January 15, 2023 | 8:37 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 15:

Class 3A

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Seneca Valley, 10-3-1 = 21

North Allegheny, 9-3-3 = 21

Peters Township, 10-3-0 = 20

Central Catholic, 9-5-1 = 19

Cathedral Prep, 8-6-0 = 16

Pine-Richland, 7-7-1 = 15

Upper St. Clair, 6-4-1 = 13

Baldwin, 5-6-1 = 11

Bethel Park, 5-7-1 = 11

Mt. Lebanon,3-11-0 = 6

Canon-McMillan, 2-9-1 = 5

Class 2A

South Fayette, 11-1-1 = 23

Armstrong, 10-2-0 = 20

Latrobe, 9-4-1 = 19

Bishop McCort, 8-4-0 = 16

Penn-Trafford, 8-4-0 = 16

Thomas Jefferson, 7-6-0 = 14

Hempfield, 6-5-1 = 13

Franklin Regional, 6-7-1 = 13

Meadville, 2-10-1 = 5

Mars, 2-10-0 = 4

Butler, 2-13-0 = 4

Class A

Gold Division

North Hills, 14-0-1 = 29

McDowell, 10-3-1 = 21

Quaker Valley, 9-2-1 = 19

North Catholic, 9-3-1 = 19

Montour, 9-3-0 = 18

Avonworth, 8-7-0 = 16

West Allegheny, 6-5-2 = 14

Moon, 5-5-0 = 10

Blackhawk, 3-8-2 = 8

Chartiers Valley, 2-8-1 = 5

Beaver, 1-10-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-13-0 = 0

Blue Division

Fox Chapel, 13-1-0 = 26

Greensburg Salem, 12-2-0 = 24

Kiski Area, 10-3-0 = 20

Norwin, 9-3-1 = 19

Indiana, 8-6-1 = 17

Freeport, 6-7-0 = 12

Shaler, 6-7-0 = 12

Wheeling Central Catholic, 4-10-0 = 8

Plum, 3-10-1 = 7

Hampton, 2-10-0 = 4

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-12-0 = 2

Division II

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 12-0-0 = 24

Deer Lakes, 11-1-0 = 22

Neshannock, 8-2-2 = 18

Burrell, 7-4-2 = 16

Wilmington, 2-10-0 = 4

Central Valley, 1-12-0 = 2

Blue Division

Ringgold, 10-1-1 = 21

Connellsville, 7-5-1 = 15

Carrick, 6-7-1 = 13

Elizabeth Forward, 6-6-0 = 12

Morgantown, 5-7-0 = 10

Trinity, 0-14-0 = 0

