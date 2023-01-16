PIHL standings through Jan. 15, 2023
Sunday, January 15, 2023 | 8:37 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 15:
Class 3A
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Seneca Valley, 10-3-1 = 21
North Allegheny, 9-3-3 = 21
Peters Township, 10-3-0 = 20
Central Catholic, 9-5-1 = 19
Cathedral Prep, 8-6-0 = 16
Pine-Richland, 7-7-1 = 15
Upper St. Clair, 6-4-1 = 13
Baldwin, 5-6-1 = 11
Bethel Park, 5-7-1 = 11
Mt. Lebanon,3-11-0 = 6
Canon-McMillan, 2-9-1 = 5
Class 2A
South Fayette, 11-1-1 = 23
Armstrong, 10-2-0 = 20
Latrobe, 9-4-1 = 19
Bishop McCort, 8-4-0 = 16
Penn-Trafford, 8-4-0 = 16
Thomas Jefferson, 7-6-0 = 14
Hempfield, 6-5-1 = 13
Franklin Regional, 6-7-1 = 13
Meadville, 2-10-1 = 5
Mars, 2-10-0 = 4
Butler, 2-13-0 = 4
Class A
Gold Division
North Hills, 14-0-1 = 29
McDowell, 10-3-1 = 21
Quaker Valley, 9-2-1 = 19
North Catholic, 9-3-1 = 19
Montour, 9-3-0 = 18
Avonworth, 8-7-0 = 16
West Allegheny, 6-5-2 = 14
Moon, 5-5-0 = 10
Blackhawk, 3-8-2 = 8
Chartiers Valley, 2-8-1 = 5
Beaver, 1-10-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-13-0 = 0
Blue Division
Fox Chapel, 13-1-0 = 26
Greensburg Salem, 12-2-0 = 24
Kiski Area, 10-3-0 = 20
Norwin, 9-3-1 = 19
Indiana, 8-6-1 = 17
Freeport, 6-7-0 = 12
Shaler, 6-7-0 = 12
Wheeling Central Catholic, 4-10-0 = 8
Plum, 3-10-1 = 7
Hampton, 2-10-0 = 4
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-12-0 = 2
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 12-0-0 = 24
Deer Lakes, 11-1-0 = 22
Neshannock, 8-2-2 = 18
Burrell, 7-4-2 = 16
Wilmington, 2-10-0 = 4
Central Valley, 1-12-0 = 2
Blue Division
Ringgold, 10-1-1 = 21
Connellsville, 7-5-1 = 15
Carrick, 6-7-1 = 13
Elizabeth Forward, 6-6-0 = 12
Morgantown, 5-7-0 = 10
Trinity, 0-14-0 = 0
