PIHL standings through Jan. 16, 2022
By:
Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 8:19 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 16.
* — indicates clinched a playoff spot
x — indicates eliminated from playoff chase Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 12-1-1 = 25
Peters Township, 10-4-1 = 21
Pine-Richland, 9-4-0 = 18
Baldwin, 7-4-3 = 17
Seneca Valley, 8-5-0 = 16
Bethel Park, 7-6-1 = 15
Central Catholic, 7-7-0 = 14
Mt. Lebanon, 5-7-1 = 11
Upper St. Clair, 5-7-0 = 10
Cathedral Prep, 2-8-1 = 5
Canon-McMillan, 1-11-1 = 3
Class AA
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 10-1-1 = 21
South Fayette, 10-2-0 = 20
Meadville, 10-4-0 = 20
Butler, 5-8-0 = 10
Montour, 3-7-2 = 8
Mars, 3-10-0 = 6
West Allegheny, 0-12-0 = 0
East Division
Franklin Regional, 12-1-1 = 25
Armstrong, 11-1-2 = 24
Penn-Trafford, 9-2-0 = 18
Hempfield, 5-7-1 = 11
Latrobe, 5-7-0 = 10
Shaler, 4-8-0 = 8
Indiana, 1-11-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 9-2-0 = 18
McDowell, 6-5-0 = 12
Blackhawk, 1-10-1 = 3
Beaver, 0-13-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 13-0-0 = 26
Freeport, 5-7-0 = 10
Hampton, 5-8-0 = 10
Plum, 4-8-0 = 8
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 10-3-2 = 22
Moon, 8-5-1 = 17
North Hills, 7-6-0 = 14
Chartiers Valley, 3-7-3 = 9
Southeast Division
Norwin, 10-2-1 = 21
Kiski Area, 8-5-1 = 17
Greensburg Salem, 8-5-0 = 16
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-6-0 = 10
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-3-1 = 17
Wheeling Park, 4-8-1 = 9
Class D2
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23
Avonworth, 8-3-1 = 17
Wilmington, 8-5-1 = 17
Burrell, 7-3-2 = 16
Neshannock, 4-4-2 = 10
Central Valley, 0-10-0 = 0
South Division
Carrick, 8-2-1 = 17
Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16
Elizabeth Forward, 5-4-2 = 12
Morgantown, 5-5-1 = 11
Connellsville, 5-8-0 = 10
Trinity, 1-10-0 = 2
