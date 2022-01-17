PIHL standings through Jan. 16, 2022

By:

Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 8:19 PM

Metro Creative

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Jan. 16.

* — indicates clinched a playoff spot

x — indicates eliminated from playoff chase Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 12-1-1 = 25

Peters Township, 10-4-1 = 21

Pine-Richland, 9-4-0 = 18

Baldwin, 7-4-3 = 17

Seneca Valley, 8-5-0 = 16

Bethel Park, 7-6-1 = 15

Central Catholic, 7-7-0 = 14

Mt. Lebanon, 5-7-1 = 11

Upper St. Clair, 5-7-0 = 10

Cathedral Prep, 2-8-1 = 5

Canon-McMillan, 1-11-1 = 3

Class AA

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 10-1-1 = 21

South Fayette, 10-2-0 = 20

Meadville, 10-4-0 = 20

Butler, 5-8-0 = 10

Montour, 3-7-2 = 8

Mars, 3-10-0 = 6

West Allegheny, 0-12-0 = 0

East Division

Franklin Regional, 12-1-1 = 25

Armstrong, 11-1-2 = 24

Penn-Trafford, 9-2-0 = 18

Hempfield, 5-7-1 = 11

Latrobe, 5-7-0 = 10

Shaler, 4-8-0 = 8

Indiana, 1-11-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 9-2-0 = 18

McDowell, 6-5-0 = 12

Blackhawk, 1-10-1 = 3

Beaver, 0-13-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 13-0-0 = 26

Freeport, 5-7-0 = 10

Hampton, 5-8-0 = 10

Plum, 4-8-0 = 8

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 10-3-2 = 22

Moon, 8-5-1 = 17

North Hills, 7-6-0 = 14

Chartiers Valley, 3-7-3 = 9

Southeast Division

Norwin, 10-2-1 = 21

Kiski Area, 8-5-1 = 17

Greensburg Salem, 8-5-0 = 16

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-6-0 = 10

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 8-3-1 = 17

Wheeling Park, 4-8-1 = 9

Class D2

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 11-1-1 = 23

Avonworth, 8-3-1 = 17

Wilmington, 8-5-1 = 17

Burrell, 7-3-2 = 16

Neshannock, 4-4-2 = 10

Central Valley, 0-10-0 = 0

South Division

Carrick, 8-2-1 = 17

Ringgold, 8-4-0 = 16

Elizabeth Forward, 5-4-2 = 12

Morgantown, 5-5-1 = 11

Connellsville, 5-8-0 = 10

Trinity, 1-10-0 = 2