PIHL standings through Jan. 17, 2021
By:
Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 9:58 AM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.
The PIHL has announced that games for Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Catholic have been postponed until March 1.
Also the Pennsylvania Cup hockey championships are set for April 24.
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 6-1-0 = 12
Canon-McMillan, 5-1-0 = 10
Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8
Pine-Richland, 4-1-0 = 8
Seneca Valley, 3-1-0 = 6
Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-1 = 5
Bethel Park, 2-4-0 = 4
Central Catholic, 1-4-1 = 3
Upper St. Clair, 1-3-0 = 2
Cathedral Prep, 1-4-0 = 2
Butler, 1-7-0 = 2
Class AA
Northwest Division
Montour, 3-0-2 = 8
Mars, 3-3-0 = 6
Meadville, 2-4-0 = 4
Moon, 2-5-0 = 4
Southwest Division
West Allegheny, 6-0-0 = 12
Baldwin, 5-0-0 = 10
Thomas Jefferson, 4-1-1 = 9
South Fayette, 2-3-2 = 6
Northeast Division
Armstrong, 3-5-0 = 6
Shaler, 2-5-1 = 5
Hampton, 2-5-0 = 4
Plum, 0-4-0 = 0
Southeast Division
Hempfield, 5-1-0 = 10
Franklin Regional, 5-2-0 = 10
Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8
Latrobe, 2-4-1 = 5
Class A
Northwest Division
Sewickley Academy, 2-2-0 = 4
Blackhawk, 2-7-0 = 4
Beaver, 1-2 -1 = 3
McDowell, 1-6-0 = 2
Southwest Division
Chartiers Valley, 6-0-1 = 13
North Hills, 4-3-0 = 8
South Park, 2-2-1 = 5
Quaker Valley, 1-5-0 = 2
Northeast Division
Freeport, 4-0-0 = 8
North Catholic, 4-1-0 = 8
Kiski Area, 3-2-0 = 6
Fox Chapel, 2-5-0 = 4
Southeast Division
Indiana, 6-0-0 = 12
Greensburg Salem, 5-2-0 = 10
Norwin, 3-4-0 = 6
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-3-0 = 2
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 6-0-2 = 14
Neshannock, 5-2-1 = 11
Wilmington, 4-2-0 = 8
Burrell, 1-3-0 = 2
Avonworth, 0-3-1 = 1
Central Valley, 0-6-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 9-0-0 = 18
Carrick, 5-1-0 = 10
Elizabeth Forward, 4-5-0 = 8
Connellsville, 2-3-0 = 4
Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0
Trinity, 0-5-0 = 0
