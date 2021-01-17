PIHL standings through Jan. 17, 2021

By:

Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 9:58 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Allen Rider works past Penn-Trafford’s Carter Scholze during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.

The PIHL has announced that games for Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Catholic have been postponed until March 1.

Also the Pennsylvania Cup hockey championships are set for April 24.

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 6-1-0 = 12

Canon-McMillan, 5-1-0 = 10

Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8

Pine-Richland, 4-1-0 = 8

Seneca Valley, 3-1-0 = 6

Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-1 = 5

Bethel Park, 2-4-0 = 4

Central Catholic, 1-4-1 = 3

Upper St. Clair, 1-3-0 = 2

Cathedral Prep, 1-4-0 = 2

Butler, 1-7-0 = 2

Class AA

Northwest Division

Montour, 3-0-2 = 8

Mars, 3-3-0 = 6

Meadville, 2-4-0 = 4

Moon, 2-5-0 = 4

Southwest Division

West Allegheny, 6-0-0 = 12

Baldwin, 5-0-0 = 10

Thomas Jefferson, 4-1-1 = 9

South Fayette, 2-3-2 = 6

Northeast Division

Armstrong, 3-5-0 = 6

Shaler, 2-5-1 = 5

Hampton, 2-5-0 = 4

Plum, 0-4-0 = 0

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 5-1-0 = 10

Franklin Regional, 5-2-0 = 10

Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8

Latrobe, 2-4-1 = 5

Class A

Northwest Division

Sewickley Academy, 2-2-0 = 4

Blackhawk, 2-7-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-2 -1 = 3

McDowell, 1-6-0 = 2

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 6-0-1 = 13

North Hills, 4-3-0 = 8

South Park, 2-2-1 = 5

Quaker Valley, 1-5-0 = 2

Northeast Division

Freeport, 4-0-0 = 8

North Catholic, 4-1-0 = 8

Kiski Area, 3-2-0 = 6

Fox Chapel, 2-5-0 = 4

Southeast Division

Indiana, 6-0-0 = 12

Greensburg Salem, 5-2-0 = 10

Norwin, 3-4-0 = 6

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-3-0 = 2

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 6-0-2 = 14

Neshannock, 5-2-1 = 11

Wilmington, 4-2-0 = 8

Burrell, 1-3-0 = 2

Avonworth, 0-3-1 = 1

Central Valley, 0-6-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 9-0-0 = 18

Carrick, 5-1-0 = 10

Elizabeth Forward, 4-5-0 = 8

Connellsville, 2-3-0 = 4

Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-5-0 = 0