PIHL standings through Jan. 24, 2021

By:

Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 10:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Alex Johnson (left) celebrates with Ryan Russell after a second period goal against Central Catholic on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Baierl Ice Complex. Seneca Valley won, 6-1.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.

The PIHL has announced that games for Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Catholic have been postponed until March 1.

Also the Pennsylvania Cup state hockey championships are set for April 24.

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 7-1-0 = 14

Seneca Valley, 6-1-0 = 12

Canon-McMillan, 5-1-1 = 11

Pine-Richland, 5-2-0 = 10

Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8

Bethel Park, 3-4-1 = 7

Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-1 = 5

Central Catholic, 2-5-1 = 5

Cathedral Prep, 2-5-0 = 4

Upper St. Clair, 1-4-0 = 2

Butler, 1-9-0 = 2

Class AA

Northwest Division

Montour, 4-0-2 = 10

Mars, 3-4-0 = 6

Meadville, 2-5-1 = 5

Moon, 2-6-0 = 4

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 7-0-0 = 14

West Allegheny, 6-0-0 = 12

Thomas Jefferson, 5-1-1 = 11

South Fayette, 2-3-2 = 6

Northeast Division

Armstrong, 4-5-0 = 8

Shaler, 2-5-1 = 5

Hampton, 2-6-0 = 4

Plum, 0-5-0 = 0

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 6-1-0 = 12

Franklin Regional, 5-3-1 = 11

Penn-Trafford, 5-1-0 = 10

Latrobe, 3-4-1 = 7

Class A

Northwest Division

Sewickley Academy, 3-3-0 = 6

Blackhawk, 2-8-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-5 -0 = 2

McDowell, 1-6-0 = 2

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 6-0-1 = 13

North Hills, 5-3-0 = 10

South Park, 3-2-1 = 7

Quaker Valley, 2-6-0 = 4

Northeast Division

Kiski Area, 5-3-0 = 10

Freeport, 4-0-0 = 8

North Catholic, 4-2-0 = 8

Fox Chapel, 3-5-0 = 6

Southeast Division

Indiana, 7-0-0 = 14

Greensburg Salem, 5-3-0 = 10

Norwin, 5-5-0 = 10

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-4-0 = 2

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 6-0-2 = 14

Wilmington, 6-2-0 = 12

Neshannock, 5-2-2 = 12

Burrell, 1-4-0 = 2

Avonworth, 0-4-1 = 1

Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 10-0-0 = 20

Carrick, 6-1-0 = 12

Connellsville, 4-3-0 = 8

Elizabeth Forward, 4-5-0 = 8

Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-6-0 = 0