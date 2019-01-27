PIHL standings through Jan. 27, 2019
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, January 27, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Jan. 27. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.
Team – Wins – Losses – Ties – Overtime Loss=Total Points
Class AAA
Peters Township, 12-2-0-1-=25
North Allegheny, 11-4-0-0=22
Bethel Park, 9-4-0-0=18
Mt. Lebanon, 8-5-0-1=17
Butler, 5-6-0-2=12
Central Catholic, 5 -7 -0-2=12
Seneca Valley, 5-9-0-0=10
Cathedral Prep, 4-9-0-0=8
Canon-McMillan, 3-9-0-1=7
Class AA
Northwest Division
Pine-Richland, 14-0-0-0=28
Mars, 12-3-0-0=24
Hampton, 7-6-0-1=15
Moon, 6-6-0-1=13
Quaker Valley, 4-10-0-1=9
Armstrong, 2-12-0-1=5
Shaler, 1-10-0-3=5
Southeast Division
Latrobe, 12-3-0-0=24
Upper St. Clair, 10-2-0-2=22
Hempfield, 10-5-0-0=20
Franklin Regional, 7-6-0-2=16
Baldwin, 7-6-0-1=15
Penn-Trafford, 6-9-0-0=12
Plum, 3-9-0-2=8
Class A
North Division
Montour, 14-0-0-0=28
Meadville, 11-2-0-0=22
West Allegheny, 11-3-0-0=22
North Hills, 9-5-0-0=18
Sewickley Academy, 7-7-0-0=14
Fox Chapel, 6-8-0-0=12
Freeport, 5-8-0-0=10
Deer Lakes, 2-11-0-1=5
Beaver, 2-12-0-0=4
Blackhawk, 2-12-0-0=4
East Division
Bishop McCort, 12-3-0-0=24
Indiana, 8-5-0-1=17
Norwin, 7-7-0-0=14
Westmont-Hilltop, 6-6-0-2=14
Greensburg Salem, 4-10-0-0=8
Kiski Area, 1-13-0-0=2
South Division
South Fayette, 12-2-0-0=24
South Park, 10-3-0-1=21
Thomas Jefferson, 10-2-0-0=20
Chartiers Valley, 6-8-0-0=12
Wheeling Central Catholic, 3-9-0-2=8
Wheeling Park, 3-8-0-0=6
Division II
Burrell, 15-0-0-0=30
Ringgold, 14-3-0-0=28
Connellsville, 11-2-0-2=24
Neshannock, 11-3-0-1=23
Carrick, 9-5-0-1=19
Central Valley, 6-8-0-2=14
Morgantown, 6-8-0-2=14
Trinity, 4-11-0-1=9
Knoch, 4-11-0-0=8
Bishop Canevin, 2-11-0-1=5
McDowell, 2-11-0-1=5
