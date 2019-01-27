PIHL standings through Jan. 27, 2019

By:
Sunday, January 27, 2019 | 10:36 AM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Jan. 27. Check out weekly broadcasts, along with the PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

Exclusive coverage of the 2019 PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs can be heard and viewed in March on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Team – Wins – Losses – Ties – Overtime Loss=Total Points

Class AAA

Peters Township, 12-2-0-1-=25

North Allegheny, 11-4-0-0=22

Bethel Park, 9-4-0-0=18

Mt. Lebanon, 8-5-0-1=17

Butler, 5-6-0-2=12

Central Catholic, 5 -7 -0-2=12

Seneca Valley, 5-9-0-0=10

Cathedral Prep, 4-9-0-0=8

Canon-McMillan, 3-9-0-1=7

Class AA

Northwest Division

Pine-Richland, 14-0-0-0=28

Mars, 12-3-0-0=24

Hampton, 7-6-0-1=15

Moon, 6-6-0-1=13

Quaker Valley, 4-10-0-1=9

Armstrong, 2-12-0-1=5

Shaler, 1-10-0-3=5

Southeast Division

Latrobe, 12-3-0-0=24

Upper St. Clair, 10-2-0-2=22

Hempfield, 10-5-0-0=20

Franklin Regional, 7-6-0-2=16

Baldwin, 7-6-0-1=15

Penn-Trafford, 6-9-0-0=12

Plum, 3-9-0-2=8

Class A

North Division

Montour, 14-0-0-0=28

Meadville, 11-2-0-0=22

West Allegheny, 11-3-0-0=22

North Hills, 9-5-0-0=18

Sewickley Academy, 7-7-0-0=14

Fox Chapel, 6-8-0-0=12

Freeport, 5-8-0-0=10

Deer Lakes, 2-11-0-1=5

Beaver, 2-12-0-0=4

Blackhawk, 2-12-0-0=4

East Division

Bishop McCort, 12-3-0-0=24

Indiana, 8-5-0-1=17

Norwin, 7-7-0-0=14

Westmont-Hilltop, 6-6-0-2=14

Greensburg Salem, 4-10-0-0=8

Kiski Area, 1-13-0-0=2

South Division

South Fayette, 12-2-0-0=24

South Park, 10-3-0-1=21

Thomas Jefferson, 10-2-0-0=20

Chartiers Valley, 6-8-0-0=12

Wheeling Central Catholic, 3-9-0-2=8

Wheeling Park, 3-8-0-0=6

Division II

Burrell, 15-0-0-0=30

Ringgold, 14-3-0-0=28

Connellsville, 11-2-0-2=24

Neshannock, 11-3-0-1=23

Carrick, 9-5-0-1=19

Central Valley, 6-8-0-2=14

Morgantown, 6-8-0-2=14

Trinity, 4-11-0-1=9

Knoch, 4-11-0-0=8

Bishop Canevin, 2-11-0-1=5

McDowell, 2-11-0-1=5

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me