PIHL standings through Jan. 8, 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023 | 9:09 AM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.
Class 3A
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Seneca Valley, 10-2-1 = 21
North Allegheny, 9-3-2 = 20
Peters Township, 9-3-0 = 18
Central Catholic, 8-4-1 = 17
Cathedral Prep, 8-5-0 = 16
Pine-Richland, 6-7-1 = 13
Upper St. Clair, 5-4-1 = 11
Baldwin, 5-5-1 = 11
Bethel Park, 4-7-1 = 9
Mt. Lebanon,3-11-0 = 6
Canon-McMillan, 2-9-1 = 5
Class 2A
South Fayette, 10-1-1 = 21
Armstrong, 9-2-0 = 18
Bishop McCort, 8-3-0 = 16
Latrobe, 7-4-1 = 15
Penn-Trafford, 7-4-0 = 14
Hempfield, 6-4-1 = 13
Franklin Regional, 6-7-1 = 13
Thomas Jefferson, 5-6-0 = 10
Meadville, 2-9-1 = 5
Mars, 2-8-0 = 4
Butler, 2-12-0 = 4
Class A
Gold Division
North Hills, 12-0-1 = 25
Quaker Valley, 9-2-1 = 19
McDowell, 8-2-1 = 17
North Catholic, 8-3-1 = 17
Montour, 8-3-0 = 16
Avonworth, 8-5-0 = 16
West Allegheny, 6-4-2 = 14
Moon, 4-5-0 = 8
Blackhawk, 2-8-2 = 6
Chartiers Valley, 2-8-0 = 4
Beaver, 1-9-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-11-0 = 0
Blue Division
Fox Chapel, 12-1-0 = 24
Greensburg Salem, 12-2-0 = 24
Norwin, 9-3-0 = 18
Kiski Area, 9-3-0 = 18
Indiana, 7-6-1 = 15
Freeport, 6-6-0 = 12
Shaler, 5-7-0 = 10
Plum, 3-9-0 = 6
Hampton, 2-9-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-10-0 = 4
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-11-0 = 2
Class D2
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 12-0-0 = 24
Deer Lakes, 10-1-0 = 20
Neshannock, 7-2-2 = 16
Burrell, 5-4-2 = 12
Wilmington, 2-8-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-12-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 9-1-0 = 18
Carrick, 6-4-1 = 13
Connellsville, 6-5-1 = 13
Elizabeth Forward, 5-6-0 = 10
Morgantown, 5-6-0 = 10
Trinity, 0-12-0 = 0