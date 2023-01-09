TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

PIHL standings through Jan. 8, 2023

By:
Monday, January 9, 2023 | 9:09 AM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.

Class 3A

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Seneca Valley, 10-2-1 = 21

North Allegheny, 9-3-2 = 20

Peters Township, 9-3-0 = 18

Central Catholic, 8-4-1 = 17

Cathedral Prep, 8-5-0 = 16

Pine-Richland, 6-7-1 = 13

Upper St. Clair, 5-4-1 = 11

Baldwin, 5-5-1 = 11

Bethel Park, 4-7-1 = 9

Mt. Lebanon,3-11-0 = 6

Canon-McMillan, 2-9-1 = 5

Class 2A

South Fayette, 10-1-1 = 21

Armstrong, 9-2-0 = 18

Bishop McCort, 8-3-0 = 16

Latrobe, 7-4-1 = 15

Penn-Trafford, 7-4-0 = 14

Hempfield, 6-4-1 = 13

Franklin Regional, 6-7-1 = 13

Thomas Jefferson, 5-6-0 = 10

Meadville, 2-9-1 = 5

Mars, 2-8-0 = 4

Butler, 2-12-0 = 4

Class A

Gold Division

North Hills, 12-0-1 = 25

Quaker Valley, 9-2-1 = 19

McDowell, 8-2-1 = 17

North Catholic, 8-3-1 = 17

Montour, 8-3-0 = 16

Avonworth, 8-5-0 = 16

West Allegheny, 6-4-2 = 14

Moon, 4-5-0 = 8

Blackhawk, 2-8-2 = 6

Chartiers Valley, 2-8-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-9-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-11-0 = 0

Blue Division

Fox Chapel, 12-1-0 = 24

Greensburg Salem, 12-2-0 = 24

Norwin, 9-3-0 = 18

Kiski Area, 9-3-0 = 18

Indiana, 7-6-1 = 15

Freeport, 6-6-0 = 12

Shaler, 5-7-0 = 10

Plum, 3-9-0 = 6

Hampton, 2-9-0 = 4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-10-0 = 4

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-11-0 = 2

Class D2

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 12-0-0 = 24

Deer Lakes, 10-1-0 = 20

Neshannock, 7-2-2 = 16

Burrell, 5-4-2 = 12

Wilmington, 2-8-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-12-0 = 0

Blue Division

Ringgold, 9-1-0 = 18

Carrick, 6-4-1 = 13

Connellsville, 6-5-1 = 13

Elizabeth Forward, 5-6-0 = 10

Morgantown, 5-6-0 = 10

Trinity, 0-12-0 = 0

